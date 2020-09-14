Monsoon Session: Shashi Tharoor invokes govt's 'accountability' to voters

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 14: The 18-day monsoon session of parliament started on Monday after a considerable delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Opposition parties prepared to oppose four Bills, including three farm-related ones that are to replace ordinances, and demand that these be sent to the select committee of Rajya Sabha.

The Monsoon session of Parliament, cut short due to the pandemic, will not have Question Hour, during which Members of Parliament ask questions to ministers and hold them accountable for the functioning of their ministries.

The India-China border row, plunge in GDP growth, nose-diving economy and migrant crisis are some of the key issues that are likely to dominate the Monsoon Session of Parliament which begins today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to MPs for choosing the path of duty in the times of coronavirus, saying all MPs had given their nod to the functioning of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha on weekends too.

Stressing on following Covid-19 protocol, PM Modi said: "Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi (no laxity till there is a medicine). We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem."

The Prime Minister also saluted the courage of soldiers and said: "I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers."

Monsoon Session: Highlights

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks that MPs must speak in one voice to show solidarity with the soldiers, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said: "The government is accountable to Parliament. When have they reported to us on talks between the Defence and Foreign Ministers (of India & China)? The nation needs to be taken into confidence. The question of support for military is beyond debate; we are strongly with our Army."

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese incursion in eastern Ladakh.

MPs paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee, Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi among others follwoing which the House was adjourned for a hour.

RSP's N Premachandran has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the 'inclusion of names of prominent leaders in Delhi Police chargesheet on Delhi riots'.

DMK and CPI(M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over suicide of students due to NEET.