Monsoon Session LIVE: As opposition unites, will it be a wash out?

    New Delhi, July 18: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin today and it remains to be seen how much business would be transacted during the session with the opposition planning to corner the Centre over a range issues. The no-confidence motion moved by the TDP would be keenly watched as several oppositions parties, including the Congress, would back it.

    The budget session earlier this year was the least productive session of Parliament since 2000. The session saw repeated adjournments, and Lok Sabha productivity was at 21% and Rajya Sabha at 31%. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has appealed to all parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

    Stay tuned for live updates here:

    Jul 18, 2018 8:43 AM

    Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has urged both ruling and opposition parties to stop blame game over house disruptions.

    Jul 18, 2018 8:30 AM

    Before the bills are tabled and discussed, the opposition is likely to rake up issues that might delay the session.

    Jul 18, 2018 8:29 AM

    With parliament session starting from today, several key bills are likely to be passed, tabled or debated.

    Jul 18, 2018 8:28 AM

    With the Supreme Court coming down heavily on inaction by states in cases of cow vigilantism, a debate on an anti-lynching law is likely to take place.

    Jul 18, 2018 8:27 AM

    Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said at the all-party meeting: “We will not allow the House to function till an assurance is given by the government on the floor of the House on reservations to SCs and STs in higher education.”

    Jul 18, 2018 8:18 AM

    The no-trust motion does not endanger the BJP-led government which has 273 members in the Lok Sabha, much more than the half-way mark.

    Jul 18, 2018 8:18 AM

    Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, or TDP, has given notice for a no trust motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.

    BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party sought a bill to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and also asked the Centre to take measures on several issues related to the community.

    Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Naidu has revived his party's demand for a no-confidence motion and wrote a letter to seek support of non-BJP and non-Congress parties. The motion against the NDA government is being contemplated over non-fulfilment of promise to grant special status to the state. Naidu has written an eight-page letter to all non-BJP and non-Congress parties and parliamentary party leaders to seek their support to their ongoing protest against the Modi government.

    To avoid another wash-out like the Budget session, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on Tuesday (June 17) reached out to all parties and requested the legislators to make the monsoon session productive. At an all party meet held on Tuesday in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought cooperation of all political parties and asked them to ensure that it turns out to be a productive session.

    Important bills and ordinances listed for the Monsoon Session:

    • 123rd Constitutional Amendment bill
    • Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill
    • Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill
    • Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill or the triple talaq bill
    • Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017
    • Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill
    • National Medical Commission Bill, 2017.
    • Code of Wages Bill, the Factories (Amendment) Bill
    • Contract Labour Amendment Bill
    • Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill
    • Lokpal and Lokayuktas Bill

    Ordinances that would be replaced:

    • Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance
    • Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance
    • Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of HCs (Amendment) Ordinance
    • Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance
    • National Sports University Ordinance
    • Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance

