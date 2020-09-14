Monsoon Session:' India has successfully prevented the aggressive progress of COVID-19'

New Delhi, Sep 14: Speaking on the country's fight against coronavirus, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday told Lok Sabha that the rate of infection has been low in India. He also added that nearly 77 per cent of patients have recovered.

The Monsoon session of Parliament, cut short due to the pandemic, will not have Question Hour, during which Members of Parliament ask questions to ministers and hold them accountable for the functioning of their ministries.

The India-China border row, plunge in GDP growth, nose-diving economy and migrant crisis are some of the key issues that are likely to dominate the Monsoon Session of Parliament which begins today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to MPs for choosing the path of duty in the times of coronavirus, saying all MPs had given their nod to the functioning of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha on weekends too.

Stressing on following Covid-19 protocol, PM Modi said: "Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi (no laxity till there is a medicine). We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem."

The Prime Minister also saluted the courage of soldiers and said: "I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers."

Monsoon Session: Highlights

Saying that India has very well managed its fight against coronavirus, the Health Minister said, "With our endeavour to manage Covid-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries."

"I think on the first day, what we should have debated today in Parliament is the state of the economy, pandemic & challenges of unemployment," Supriya Sule said.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule raises the issue of unemployment, "the biggest challenge in India right now".

Ravi Kishan says, "Problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise. Conspiracy is being hatched to destroy country's youth, our neighbouring countries are contributing. Smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year - it is brought via Punjab and Nepal."

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, raises the issue of drugs and speaks on its impact on the film industry.

DMK MP Thalikkottai Ballu raised the issue of holding of NEET exams. "There are 12 incidents of suicides among students so far. They had passed class 12 through state board while NEET is conducted only based on the CBSE syllabus," he said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said: Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour & Zero Hour for 30 minutes. We apprised you (Speaker) of it following which decision was taken by you. I appeal to all members of House to co-operate as Session is being held in extraordinary situation

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said: "All states are holding session for two days and are passing several bills within 25 minutes. We are holding a 18-day session. Also, in the last five years, 60% of the session in Lok Sabha and 30 per cent in Rajya Sabha have been wasted over Question Hour."

Question Hour is the golden hour but you say that it can't be held due to the circumstances. You conduct the proceedings but single out Question Hour. You are trying to strangulate the democracy: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP in Lok Sabha.

The entire country has stood by the Army irrespective of whose government is at the Centre and will always do the same: Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in Delhi.

The session in Lok Sabha resumed at 10.20 am today.

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks that MPs must speak in one voice to show solidarity with the soldiers, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said: "The government is accountable to Parliament. When have they reported to us on talks between the Defence and Foreign Ministers (of India & China)? The nation needs to be taken into confidence. The question of support for military is beyond debate; we are strongly with our Army."

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese incursion in eastern Ladakh.

MPs paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee, Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi among others following which the House was adjourned for an hour.

RSP's N Premachandran has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the 'inclusion of names of prominent leaders in Delhi Police chargesheet on Delhi riots'.

DMK and CPI(M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over suicide of students due to NEET.