Govt to hold all party meet today ahead of Monsoon session of parliament

New Delhi, July 17: Government has convened an all party meeting today ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament. During the meeting, the Centre will seek Opposition's support for the smooth conduct of proceedings in both the Houses.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has also called an all-party meeting on the same day to seek the co-operation from the floor leaders of different political parties to ensure smooth transaction of business in the House.

The meeting, to be held a day before the start of the session, would be attended by leaders of different political parties. Opposition parties are expected to raise a plethora of issues including mob lynching, problem of farmers, fall in value of rupee and continued violence in Kashmir.

The TDP has indicated that it will again press for no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha.

The no-confidence motion was not taken up in the budget session of parliament.

Meanwhile on Monday, the opposition parties met to fine-tune their strategy. They will corner the government on various issues including unemployment, farm distress and attacks on backward communities and minorities.

All the participants of the opposition meet, which was attended by leaders of 13 parties, agreed that they wanted to see Parliament run smoothly, Azad said. Amongst the issues raised by the opposition leaders were unemployment, farm distress, atrocities on members of backward communities and minorities, growing incidence of lynching, and the issue of reservation for SC/ST communities and OBCs in universities

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on the 18th and will continue till the 10th of next month. During the session, Triple Talaq Bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, will be among the top priorities of the government. The government will also push for constitutional status for the National Commission for OBCs.