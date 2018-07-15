  • search

Monsoon Session: Does govt want to amend RTI Act?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 15: Opposition parties and activists have expressed concerns after it emerged that a bill to amend the Right to Information (RTI) has been listed for passing in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, reported NDTV. 

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The government, on its part, has reportedly said that the bill is only meant to revise salaries of RTI officers. The speculations are that the bill may bring the salaries of RTI officers under the central and state governments, instead of the Parliament.

    The activists are opposing the move as it may influence the freedom of officials to make decisions that go against the government.

    The government has refused to divulge details of the bill citing that since the bill is under consideration, further information can not be provided.

    "It is a matter of grave concern that the government has refused to make public the contents of the amendment bill. This manner of secrecy and lack of any public consultation is a violation of the Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy and undermines basic democratic principles," a DNA report quoted National Campaign for People's' Right to Information (NCPRI) said.

    The NCPRI will hold nationwide protests on July 18, the first day of the monsoon session, in collaboration with National Alliance of Peoples Movements (NAPM), Anti-Corruption Team (ACT), National Right to Food Campaign, the National Federation of Indian Women and state level RTI campaigns, DNA reported.

    Read more about:

    monsoon session parliament rti

    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 20:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue