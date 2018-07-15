Monsoon Session: Does govt want to amend RTI Act?

New Delhi, July 15: Opposition parties and activists have expressed concerns after it emerged that a bill to amend the Right to Information (RTI) has been listed for passing in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, reported NDTV.

The government, on its part, has reportedly said that the bill is only meant to revise salaries of RTI officers. The speculations are that the bill may bring the salaries of RTI officers under the central and state governments, instead of the Parliament.

The activists are opposing the move as it may influence the freedom of officials to make decisions that go against the government.

The government has refused to divulge details of the bill citing that since the bill is under consideration, further information can not be provided.

"It is a matter of grave concern that the government has refused to make public the contents of the amendment bill. This manner of secrecy and lack of any public consultation is a violation of the Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy and undermines basic democratic principles," a DNA report quoted National Campaign for People's' Right to Information (NCPRI) said.

The NCPRI will hold nationwide protests on July 18, the first day of the monsoon session, in collaboration with National Alliance of Peoples Movements (NAPM), Anti-Corruption Team (ACT), National Right to Food Campaign, the National Federation of Indian Women and state level RTI campaigns, DNA reported.