Monsoon session Day 9: We'll boycott session until Govt accepts our 3 demands, says Azad

New Delhi, Sep 22: The ongoing monsoon session of the parliament has entered its ninth day. On Monday, eight opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the session over the chaos in the House during Sunday's passing of the farm bills.

However, the members, including Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay singh, Congress's Rajeev Satav and CPM's KK Ragesh, refused to leave the Upper House on grounds that the action taken was unilateral.

Highlights:

I am a senior Member of Parliament, I have apologised for what happened in the House, but I didn't get any response. I found this very insulting. My party has decided to boycott the entire session: Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav

We'll boycott Parliament session until Govt accepts our 3 demands-govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP, MSP to be fixed under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission & Govt agencies like FCI shouldn't buy crops below MSP: GN Azad

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urges Opposition leaders to "rethink, introspect, return to the House to take part in discussions".

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha wrote to me expressing his commitment to democracy and how he was treated. He wrote to me that in order to arouse the conscious of people he wanted to observe one-day fast: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Is it not painful what happened in the Upper House? Is it a way to behave? If they express their regret, the government is not bent upon to run the business without them. We are ready to hold a discussion as we're on a strong footing: Union Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi

The government should come to an understanding. Both the Opposition and the Government should sit together to help run the House. Democracy should work with cooperation: HD Deve Gowda, Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP

I am not happy about the suspension of the members. The action has been taken on their conduct. We have nothing against any member: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Opposition leaders stage walk-out from Rajya Sabha; protest before Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, demanding revocation of suspended MPs

Till our demands which include revocation of suspension of the 8 MPs and Govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP are not met, the Opposition will boycott the session: LoP & Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad

Suspension of the eight MPs should be restored: LoP & Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad

No one is happy with the incidents that have taken place in this House...The public want that their leaders should be heard. No one can put across their views in just 2-3 mins. There will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak: LoP & Rajya Sabha MP GN Azad

For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar & Rajya Sabha Dy Chairperson Harivansh Ji's inspiring & statesman like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud, tweets PM Modi

To personally serve tea to those who attacked & insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind & a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji, tweets PM Modi

Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brought tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to observe one-day fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September

Karnataka opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Monday attacked the Centre over the passage of three farm bills in the Parliament and called it "the evilest act to destabilise the foundations of democracy", reports ANI.