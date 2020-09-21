Monsoon session Day 8: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow amid pandemonium

New Delhi, Sep 21:The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fifth time, till tomorrow, on Monday due to incessant protests against the suspension of eight opposition MPs over the ruckus on Sunday. Despite several requests, the suspended MPs refused to leave the premises, thereby halting further proceedings inside the House.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha had suspended eight MPs, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of farm bills.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu termed the behaviour of members during the passage of the bills on Sunday as "very unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable" and one that has "tarnished the image of Parliament, particularly elders' House."

He also rejected the notice for a no-confidence motion moved by Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and 46 other MPs against Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the chair during the bedlam on Sunday, saying it was not in proper format and does not give the required 14-day notice period.

The ruckus started yesterday when the government was keen to put the farm bill to vote immediately after Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's reply, but the opposition, led by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, wanted the Rajya Sabha to take up the minister's reply and the vote on Monday. When the government refused, all hell broke loose.

Highlights:

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow amid pandemonium.

In the chair, Bhubaneswar Kalita had requested suspended MPs to leave the House. "LoP can make his points as per the rules. This has happened before, it is not something unprecedented," he had said.Bhubaneswar Kalita, who is presiding over the session, once again urged the suspended opposition MPs to leave the premises.

Unable to convince the opposition to stop their protests, the House was adjourned till 12 pm.

Chaotic scenes continued to be witnessed in the Upper House.

The session in the Rajya Sabha has resumed.

Despite assurances from the Pokhriyal that the Leader of Opposition will be allowed to speak once the suspended MPs leave, the opposition leaders continued to protest. The House was adjourned for the third time, till 11.07 am.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kodikunnil gives adjournment motion of the business of the house 'for the purpose of discussing the suppression of rights of farmers of the country.'

The Trinamool Congress slams the Chair over its "partisan" position on the matter of Farm Bills. TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray says, "Amendments of several members for referring the matter to Select Committee were not taken up for disposal before passing of the farm Bill by so-called "voice vote." The role of Chair in this context was ex facie 'partisan', unprecedented and unlawful."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move that the Bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, be taken into consideration in the Lok Sabha at 3pm today.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10.36 am, amid continuous protest against the suspension of Opposition MPs

The suspended members have no right to be in the House. The House cannot function with the presence of non-members: Rajya Sabha MP V. Muraleedharan

I urge the members named by the Rajya Sabha Chairman to not take part in the House proceedings: Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10 am, following ruckus by Opposition MPs

Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim suspended for one week for unruly behaviour with the Chair: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Eight members of the House are suspended for a week: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

No-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman is not admissible under the rules: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

It was a bad day for Rajya Sabha yesterday when some members came to the well of the House. Deputy Chairman was physically threatened. He was obstructed from doing his duty. This is unfortunate & condemnable. I suggest to MPs, please do some introspection: Rajya Sabha Chairman

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu raps Trinamool Congress MP Derek o'Brian as he rises to speak. Naming him in the suspension order, Naidu asks o'Brian to leave the Upper House and lashes out at the Opposition members over "unruly" behaviour in Rajya Sabha and "physically threatening" the Deputy Chairman, Harivansh.

Rajya Sabha resumes after a stormy session on Sunday which saw confrontation between the BJP and Opposition over farm bills.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'refusal of banks to give loans'

TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the "need for stringent punishment for atrocities against Dalits".

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and has demanded to rename Paradip Port after former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

After a heated debate, Rajya Sabha passed the two bills amid a bedlam as some opposition members, ignoring the COVID-19 protocol, charged towards the podium of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, flung the rule book at him and tore official papers. They yanked his microphone and heckled him over their demand for a division of vote on their motion to refer the legislation to a select committee.

The Congress and other opposition parties slammed the bills as "death warrants" of farmers, and called it a "black day for democracy".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it as a "watershed moment" in the history of Indian agriculture, asserting that the bills will ensure a complete transformation of the farm sector and add impetus to the efforts to double the income of farmers.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have already been passed by Lok Sabha and will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws.

Bills for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha today:

- The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

- The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020

- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

- The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

- The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020.

- The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.