Monsoon session Day 7 : Stormy RS session expected today as Govt looks set to move Farm bills

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 20: A political slugfest is expected in Parliament today as the Rajya Sabha takes up three contentious farm bills with the Congress-led opposition trying to gather support to oppose the proposed legislations.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said on Thursday in Lok Sabha that farmers will be free to sell their produce to anyone and these bills will increase competition and promote private investment, which will help in the development of farm infrastructure and generate employment. However, opposition parties have slammed the bills as "anti-farmers", claiming that the agriculture sector will be left to the fate of corporate interests.

Highlights:

Rajya Sabha session will begin shortly

Parliament Monsoon Session likely to be cut short in wake of coronavirus crisis

Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha:

- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

- The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

- The Essential Commodities (Amedment) Bill, 2020

- The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

- The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020