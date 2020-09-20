Monsoon session Day 7 : Debate begins in Rajya Sabha over farm bills

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 20: A political slugfest is expected in Parliament today as the Rajya Sabha takes up three contentious farm bills with the Congress-led opposition trying to gather support to oppose the proposed legislations.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said on Thursday in Lok Sabha that farmers will be free to sell their produce to anyone and these bills will increase competition and promote private investment, which will help in the development of farm infrastructure and generate employment. However, opposition parties have slammed the bills as "anti-farmers", claiming that the agriculture sector will be left to the fate of corporate interests.

Highlights:

Derek O'Brien says agri schemes in Bengal are better than Centre's

"Working group on agriculture production set up by Manmohan Singh government in 2010 recommended that APMC and corporate license monopolies should not be allowed. This is your report, your conclusions, so why are you playing politics today," BJP MP from Rajasthan Bhupendra Yadav asked Congress leaders in the Upper House.

BJP MP Bhupender Yadav responds to criticisms raised against the Agri Bills. "You ruled the country for years but still couldn't minimise the ratio between rural and urban income. These bills will ensure justice to farmers -- something they have been looking forward to for the last 70 years. These bills will also empower the farmers digitally. There is a need to strengthen trade, processing and value addition."

Yadav reads from a report from UPA era that spoke of 'distress selling' of farm produce due to lack of options

This govt trying to implement some of the recommendations mooted by the UPA. This is being opposed due to petty politics, he says.

CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva moved an amendment to send the two farms Bills to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar today moved the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in the Upper House.

Rajya Sabha session will begin shortly

Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha:

- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

- The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

- The Essential Commodities (Amedment) Bill, 2020

- The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

- The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020