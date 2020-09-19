Monsoon Session Day 6: Farooq Abdullah addresses Lok Sabha first time since detention

New Delhi, Sep 19: On the sixth day of the Monsoon session in the Parliament, several key legislations are expected to be discussed and passed today. In the Rajya Sabha, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will push amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code and union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is expected to raise amendments made to The Epidemic diseases amendment bill 2020 and get them cleared.

In the Lok Sabha, bills such as Industrial Relations Code, 2020 and The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020 are expected to be introduced today. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 and The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 are also awaiting clearance which is expected to be given today.

Monsoon Session Day 6 highlights:

Addressing Lok Sabha for the first time since his detention, J&K New Conference leader Dr Farooq Abdullah said, "There has been no progress in Jammu and Kashmir. Our children and shopkeepers have no facility for 4G network."

News agency PTI has quoted sources to suggest that Lok Sabha floor leaders of different parties likely to meet later in the day to discuss curtailment of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves Bill for amendment of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

KK Ragesh, who moved a resolution against the Bill, says why no initiative for farmers? In waiving loans of farmers, why no moratorium to them? If you make 52 per cent haircut, naturally NPAs will come down.

Vivek Tankha of Congress asks about the proviso of corporate debtor.