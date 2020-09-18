Monsoon Session Day 5: Stormy session likely over farm bill

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Lok Sabha is likely to witness stormy session a day after the passage of two contentious agriculture reform bills amid a walkout by opposition MPs and the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the lone Akali Dal leader in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Heated proceedings are also likely in the Rajya Sabha with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut giving Zero Hour notice over farmers' agitation against ban on the export of onion.

Monsoon Session Day 5: Highlights

Speaking in favor of the bill, MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP says, interdisciplinary is established under the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to give a push to scientific research in Homeopathy.

Opposing the bill, MP Ripun Bora of Congress says that it will take autonomy of the Homeopathy council.

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan moves the motion to take up Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

AIADMK MP from Tamil Nadu M Thambidurai requests Centre to release pending CMR subsidy amount of Rs 5,435 crore for Tamil Nadu.

BJD leader from Odisha Muzibulla Khan raises Census issue in the Rajya Sabha and requests for a fresh Census for the state of Odisha.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha 'to discuss about the need to initiate probe over Facebook's alleged interference in the country's electoral democracy.'

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti who passed away late on Thursday. "The country has lost a dedicated Parliamentarian and social worker," Naidu said. In view of this, the House was adjourned till 9.35 am.

The Rajya Sabha session today began at 9 am.