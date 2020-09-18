Monsoon Session Day 5: Stormy session likely over farm bill

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 18: The Lok Sabha is likely to witness stormy session a day after the passage of two contentious agriculture reform bills amid a walkout by opposition MPs and the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the lone Akali Dal leader in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

    Heated proceedings are also likely in the Rajya Sabha with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut giving Zero Hour notice over farmers' agitation against ban on the export of onion.

    Monsoon Session Day 5: Highlights

    Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti who passed away late on Thursday. "The country has lost a dedicated Parliamentarian and social worker," Naidu said. In view of this, the House was adjourned till 9.35 am.

    The Rajya Sabha session today began at 9 am.

    monsoon session

    Story first published: Friday, September 18, 2020, 9:35 [IST]
