Monsoon Session Day 5: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Anurag Thakur's Comments

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 18: Opposition MPs are creating a ruckus in the House as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is introducing the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has adjourned the House for 30 minutes ruckus over Anurag Thakur's 'unparliamentary remark'.

Monsoon Session Day 5: Highlights

The Lok Sabha session has been adjourned till 5.30 pm.

After Lok Sabha resumes, Opposition demanded Anurag Thakur's apology for his remarks on Gandhi family. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 5 pm.

The session has been adjourned for half an hour by Speaker Om Birla.

Opposing PM Cares Fund, just for the sake of it, is like they opposed EVMs & then lost many elections. They subsequently termed Jan Dhan, demonetization, Triple Talaq & GST as bad. They find defect in everything, truth is their intention is defected: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.

Since the PM CARES Fund has the name of the institution of the Prime Minister attached to it, wouldn't it have been more appropriate if this fund would have been created through legislation rather than as a public trust: Congress leader Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha.

TMC Member Sougata Roy objects to introduction of the Bill, particularly the provision related to PM Cares Fund.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor opposes the bill.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, in Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha session begins.

Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill passed

The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were passed by voice vote today.

Rajya Sabha passes Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

A member of the House called the reform and regulation of the Indian systems of medicine being undertaken through the bills, as promoting 'quackery'. I am pained by the use of this word: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha.

This is one more attempt of this government to strike at roots of federalism. From the day they assumed office, most Bills passed have taken away powers of state governments: DMK MP T Siva in RS, on Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill and Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill.

Speaking in favor of the bill, MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP says, interdisciplinary is established under the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to give a push to scientific research in Homeopathy.

Opposing the bill, MP Ripun Bora of Congress says that it will take autonomy of the Homeopathy council.

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan moves the motion to take up Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

AIADMK MP from Tamil Nadu M Thambidurai requests Centre to release pending CMR subsidy amount of Rs 5,435 crore for Tamil Nadu.

BJD leader from Odisha Muzibulla Khan raises Census issue in the Rajya Sabha and requests for a fresh Census for the state of Odisha.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha 'to discuss about the need to initiate probe over Facebook's alleged interference in the country's electoral democracy.'

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti who passed away late on Thursday. "The country has lost a dedicated Parliamentarian and social worker," Naidu said. In view of this, the House was adjourned till 9.35 am.

The Rajya Sabha session today began at 9 am.