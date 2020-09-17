Monsoon Session Day 4: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to read out statement on border clash

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 17: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will read out a statement on the India-China border clash in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. At 12 pm, the defence minister will make a statement on "Developments on our borders in Ladakh".

Even as a full-fledged discussion over the statement has been ruled out, Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, will decide the future course of action after listening to Singh.

In a meeting between representatives of the government and Opposition parties on Wednesday, the Centre had agreed to a debate in Parliament on four key Opposition-sponsored topics-GST, economy and jobs, national education policy and the draft environment impact assessment.

Monsoon session: Rajnath Singh to answer Opposition's questions on China today

Earlier, Singh told the Lok Sabha that India is committed to a peaceful resolution to the border stand-off with China, and India and China have not arrived at a mutually acceptable solution until now. He said Indian forces are determined to protect the country's security and sovereignty and inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces when they clashed with them in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.