Monsoon Session Day 3: Explain how lockdown prevented 14 to 29 lakh COVID cases, asks Congress

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 16: Rajya Sabha Congress MP Anand Sharma demands Centre's reply on the outcome of the nationwide lockdown that was imposed in March, putting restrictions on all public activities in the country.

Monsoon Session Day 3: Highlights

'Yesterday, the health minister said that this decision (lockdown) prevented approximately 14 to 29 lakh COVID-19 cases & 37,000-78,000 deaths. The house must be informed what is the scientific basis on which we've reached this conclusion," asks Anand Sharma.

In Rajya Sabha, discussion begins on coronavirus status in the country and govt's management of the pandemic.

Rajya Sabha passes the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020.

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai in Rajya Sabha said the Siddha is also a very important medicine system and requested the Centre to consider giving the status of national importance to National Institute of Siddha in Tamil Nadu.

Rajya Sabha takes up 'Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020' for discussion.

Ministry of Home Affairs says in Rajya Sabha, "No infiltration on Indo-China border in last 6 months." India has been engaged in a prolonged military standoff with China in the Ladakh borders with the troops of both sides breaking into intermittent clashes and skirmishes.

KC Venugopal in RS said as per a media report, a Shenzhen based tech company with links to Chinese govt is tracking over 10,000 Indians in its global database of foreign targets. I want to know from the govt if it has taken note of it. If so, what actions have been taken?

Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Zero Notice on the Chinese surveillance issue in Rajya Sabha as he demands the government to address the matter.

Congress MP Anand Sharma has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the incursion of Chinese Army across the LAC and military standoff between the Armies of India and China on the LAC'.

RJD MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce.'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'proposed privatisation of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) ports and concern over national security'.