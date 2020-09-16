Monsoon Session Day 3: Centre calls all-party meet at 5 pm today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 16: At least 71 civilians and 74 security personnel have lost their lives in terror-related incidents and ceasefire violations, since the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed Rajya Sabha Wednesday.

Answering a series of questions on the Union Territory, Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said that 45 civilians were killed in terror-related incidents and 26 lost their lives in ceasefire violations.

Monsoon Session Day 3: Highlights

Government calls all-party meeting at 5pm today in the Parliament Annexe Building, to discuss the forward plan for the session in terms of bills and ordinances to be taken up, given Opposition's objections.

Lok sabha proceedings begins.

49 security personnel & 45 civilians killed in terrorist-related incidents and 25 security personnel & 26 civilians killed in ceasefire violations from 05.08.2019 to 10.09.2020 in J&K: MoS MHA in a written reply on 'civilian & security personnel deaths post revocation of Art 370'.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow

The Centre should have taken best practices from different states, like covering all allied workers under insurance and make a formidable plan for the pandemic. No one knows it all, not us, neither do you. This government needs the humility to work with states," O' Brien says.

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over increasing instances of alleged police encounters.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'GST conflict between state and centre.'

The MoS Home Affairs in a written reply to MDMK MP Vaiko's question says there is no proposal to amend Official Languages Act to include scheduled languages other than Hindi and English as its official languages.

'Yesterday, the health minister said that this decision (lockdown) prevented approximately 14 to 29 lakh COVID-19 cases & 37,000-78,000 deaths. The house must be informed what is the scientific basis on which we've reached this conclusion," asks Anand Sharma.

Rajya Sabha Congress MP Anand Sharma demands Centre's reply on the outcome of the nationwide lockdown that was imposed in March, putting restrictions on all public activities in the country.

In Rajya Sabha, discussion begins on coronavirus status in the country and govt's management of the pandemic.

Rajya Sabha passes the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020.

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai in Rajya Sabha said the Siddha is also a very important medicine system and requested the Centre to consider giving the status of national importance to National Institute of Siddha in Tamil Nadu.

Rajya Sabha takes up 'Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020' for discussion.

Ministry of Home Affairs says in Rajya Sabha, "No infiltration on Indo-China border in last 6 months." India has been engaged in a prolonged military standoff with China in the Ladakh borders with the troops of both sides breaking into intermittent clashes and skirmishes.

KC Venugopal in RS said as per a media report, a Shenzhen based tech company with links to Chinese govt is tracking over 10,000 Indians in its global database of foreign targets. I want to know from the govt if it has taken note of it. If so, what actions have been taken?

Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Zero Notice on the Chinese surveillance issue in Rajya Sabha as he demands the government to address the matter.

Congress MP Anand Sharma has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the incursion of Chinese Army across the LAC and military standoff between the Armies of India and China on the LAC'.

RJD MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce.'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'proposed privatisation of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) ports and concern over national security'.