Monsoon Session Day 2: Rajya Sabha passes Aircraft Amendment Bill

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 15: A stormy day two of the Monsoon Session is expected as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to speak in Lok Sabha on the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The statement would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue. Singh had met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe in Moscow recently.

During the monsoon session, which began on Monday, the opposition is seeking to corner the government on its handling of the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the COVID-19 situation, economic downturn and unemployment, and is pressing for discussions on these issues.

Monsoon Session Day 2: Highlights

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow.

Congress gives adjournment notice over China snooping issue

The Congress has given an adjournment notice motion in Parliament over a report in the media that said over 10,000 Indians including politicians were on the radar of China.

The notice was moved by Congress leaders, Manickam Tagore and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanding discussion over the issue. Tagore cited media reports that stated the Chinese government and military are watching over thousands of Indians that include, politicians, bureaucrats, journalists.

"Lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases & 37,000 to 78,000 deaths. These 4 months were utilised to created additional health infrastructure, enhance human resource & produce within Indian critical elements such as PPE kits, N95 masks and ventilators, " he added.

COVID-19 fatality and recovery rates stand at 1.67% and 77.65% respectively. India has been able to limit its cases and death per million to 3,320 cases per million and 55 deaths per million which is one of the lowest in the world: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha passes the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

"When Delhi and Mumbai airports were privatised in 2006, all subsequent efforts and privatisation contained a stipulation to the effect that prior experience was necessary so we fell into a trap of our making," he added.

A lot is being made out about six airports. Mumbai & Delhi, 2 airports privatised in 2006, account for 33% of our traffic & earning. The six airports that were awarded in 2018 together account for only 9%: Civil Aviation Minister HS Puri during Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Airlines financially stressed due to Covid-19, need govt support: NCP MP Praful Patel

During debate on Aircraft Bill, NCP MP Praful Patel says, "4-5% ppl board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15%, we would need a huge increase in number of airports and aircraft. Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support."

TMC MP compliments govt on Vande Bharat mission

I must compliment the government for bringing back a lot of Indians from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission. And who did it? It was Air India. You can change the structure of Air India if you want but please don't sell it. Air India hai to Hindustan hai: TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi in Rajya Sabha.

KC Venugopal on Adani's bid to operate 6 airports

Adani group has won bids to operate and develop six airports. There's clear violation of norms in giving airports to a single private entity. Govt ignored advice of some of its own ministries and department. Changes in norms enabled Adani group to win all six bids: Congress RS MP KC Venugopal

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri speaks in Rajya Sabha as Aircraft Amendment Bill is being discussed in the Upper House of Parliament on the second day of its Monsoon Session.

Government must stand with the entertainment industry. Just because of few people, its image cannot be tarnished: Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha.

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmer ordinances'.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged conspiracy to defame film industry'.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'adverse impact of holding NEET exams, leading to suicides by students'.

Congress MP Rajeev Satav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'drawing attention of central government on reservation of Maratha community'.

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies.'