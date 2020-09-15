Monsoon Session Day 2: Film industry image being tarnished, says Jaya Bachchan

New Delhi, Sep 15: A stormy day two of the Monsoon Session is expected as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to speak in Lok Sabha on the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The statement would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue. Singh had met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe in Moscow recently.

During the monsoon session, which began on Monday, the opposition is seeking to corner the government on its handling of the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the COVID-19 situation, economic downturn and unemployment, and is pressing for discussions on these issues.

Monsoon Session Day 2: Highlights

Government must stand with the entertainment industry. Just because of few people, its image cannot be tarnished: Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged conspiracy to defame film industry'.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'adverse impact of holding NEET exams, leading to suicides by students'.

Congress MP Rajeev Satav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'drawing attention of central government on reservation of Maratha community'.

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies.'