    Monsoon Session Day 2: Stormy session likely as Rajnath to address LS on India-China standoff

    New Delhi, Sep 15: A stormy day two of the Monsoon Session is expected as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to speak in Lok Sabha on the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

    The statement would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue. Singh had met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe in Moscow recently.

    During the monsoon session, which began on Monday, the opposition is seeking to corner the government on its handling of the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the COVID-19 situation, economic downturn and unemployment, and is pressing for discussions on these issues.

    Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 9:11 [IST]
