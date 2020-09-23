Monsoon session Day 10: President Kovind to meet Opposition parties at 5 pm

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Monsoon session which began on September 14, witnessed passage of several bills by the Lok Sabha, including those which sought to replace the ordinances issued recently. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to end on October 1.

On Tuesday, opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC boycotted the Lok Sabha session as a solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour.

Both, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were not left with any option but to hurriedly pass important bills in Parliament.

Highlights:

President's House allots time to Opposition parties at 5 pm to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over farm bills. Only five opposition leaders permitted to meet, owing to Covid-19 protocols, sources said. Opposition parties had earlier sought an appointment over the issue.

Rajya Sabha passes the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.

"Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill covers financial contracts entered into on bilateral basis outside clearing system. It'll empower financial regulators RBI, SEBI, IRDAI etc. They'll notify contract under its purview as qualified financial contractor. This Bill, if passed, will have a very big bearing on the financial stability of India and we'll have a buoyant market as a result of which business will have greater, affordable resources," FM Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha on Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.

The Rajya Sabha is debating the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020. The Bill seeks to provide a legal framework for bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts (over the counter derivatives contracts).

Speaking on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, Minister of State MHA Nityanand Rai said, "It is a law for the national and internal security. Its main motive is to ensure that foreign funds don't dominate the political and social discourse of India". "Experience says that many organisations attempted to hide their identity and were successful in doing that. The reason behind this is that they had no fear because their identity wasn't established completely. So Aadhaar Card has been brought in to establish their identity," he added.

Parliament passes The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, that will regulate foreign funding of NGO

The meeting which has been called by opposition parties, that boycotted Rajya Sabha session, will discuss further strategy on the farm bills passed in Parliament. It will be held at the office of Leader of Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Parliament later today.

Opposition parties, that boycotted Rajya Sabha session, have called a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, at Parliament today.

I've to inform members that the Govt has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by Lok Sabha has to be disposed off before adjournment of the House sine die: MoS for MEA & Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan

Amid the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday hit out at the Centre, stating that India is a democracy unlike China and the government should listen to the voice of the Opposition. He added that the strength of democracy is ascertained by the amount of freedom the opposition enjoys, reports ANI.

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to reconsider disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for health insurance cover to voters in the upcoming assembly election in the states'

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh breaks his one-day fast, which he was observing against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September

Lok Sabha will meet at 6 pm on Wednesday instead of the usual time of 4 pm.