Monsoon Session: Both sides should respect LAC, says Rajnath Singh

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 17: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that both sides should respect the LAC. "No one should change the status quo. Both sides should respect all understandings and agreements," Singh said while addressing to the Parliament.

"Conduct of our armed forces throughout these incidents shows that while they maintained 'Sayyam' in face of provocative actions, they also equally displayed 'Shaurya' when required to protect territorial integrity of India," Rajnath Singh said.

Prior to this, Singh said, "China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. km. of Indian territory in PoK to China."

"Both India and China maintains that maintaining bi-lateral relations is important. However unless this will be affected if there are tensions along the LAC," Singh added.

On the fourth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha witnessed discussions on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Even as a full-fledged discussion over the statement has been ruled out, Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, will decide the future course of action after listening to Singh.

In a meeting between representatives of the government and Opposition parties on Wednesday, the Centre had agreed to a debate in Parliament on four key Opposition-sponsored topics-GST, economy and jobs, national education policy and the draft environment impact assessment.