Monsoon Session: Bill to cut MPs' salaries by 30% to meet Covid demand introduced

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 14: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday introduced in Lok Sabha a bill that seeks to reduce for one year the salaries of Members of Parliament by 30 per cent "to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic".

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to replace the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

"I rise to move...to introduce the bill further to amend the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954," Joshi said and added that "I introduce the bill".

The ordinance was cleared by the Cabinet on April 6 and promulgated on April 7.

The ordinance had stated that the coronavirus pandemic has shown the importance of expeditious relief and assistance and therefore, it was necessary to take "certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of this pandemic".