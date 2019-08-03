Monsoon rains: Heavy rains continue to pound Mumbai, one dead in Thane

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Mumbai, Aug 03: One person was electrocuted as heavy rains battered Thane district on Saturday, which affected normal life.

The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging at various places across the city including Motilal Nagar, Goregaon West; SV Road, Goregaon West; SV Road, Jogeshwari West; Oberoi Junction, Malad East; Malad Subway and Dahisar Subway.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) has asked people not to venture into the sea as a precautionary measure. Local train services on Central as well as Western lines are 15 to 20 minutes late.

India's financial capital Mumbai records second-wettest July in 60 years

Meanwhile, all government schools to remain closed in Thane, Palghar today.

Following a landslide caused by rainfall near Mauje Dhamandevi village in Raigarh, Mumbai-Goa national highway in Maharashtra was closed for traffic. The road-clearing operation is underway by the police and administration.

The Mumbai police issued a notification specifying the roads where traffic was affected. The roads mentioned are:

SV Road Andheri Subway

Siddheshwar mandir jetty in Malad

SV Road, Behram Baug in Jogeshwari

Hanuman nagar and Akurli Road in Kandivali east

SardarPratap Singh, sankool Janta market at Bhadup

Link Road Inorbit and Infinity mall complete stretch

Kings Circle on Eastern Express Highway

Kanjurmarg West and Gandhi Nagar

Jankalyan Nagar at Malad west

JVLR Western Suburbs Vikhroli Road connecting Western and Eastern Express Highways

Netaji Palkar Chowk

JB Nagar Andheri east

Kandivali east station road

Dahisar Highway near check post

Hindmata near Dadar

Samta Nagar in Kandivali east

Gujarat Rains: Schools to remain closed in Surat

Schools and colleged in Surat and southern Gujarat will remain closed today as the state experiences extremely heavy rainfall.