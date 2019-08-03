Monsoon rains: Waterlogging in Mumbai, high tide expected

Mumbai, Aug 03: After two days of moderate showers, Mumbai and adjoining areas received heavy rain overnight. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday.

The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging at various places across the city including Motilal Nagar, Goregaon West; SV Road, Goregaon West; SV Road, Jogeshwari West; Oberoi Junction, Malad East; Malad Subway and Dahisar Subway.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) has asked people not to venture into the sea as a precautionary measure. Local train services on Central as well as Western lines are 15 to 20 minutes late.

Meanwhile, all government schools to remain closed in Thane, Palghar today. The high tide of 4.9 meters is expected to hit at around 1:44 pm.

Following a landslide caused by rainfall near Mauje Dhamandevi village in Raigarh, Mumbai-Goa national highway in Maharashtra was closed for traffic. The road-clearing operation is underway by the police and administration.

Schools and colleged in Surat and southern Gujarat will remain closed today as the state experiences extremely heavy rainfall.