    Monsoon rains: Waterlogging in Mumbai, high tide expected

    By Shreya
    Mumbai, Aug 03: After two days of moderate showers, Mumbai and adjoining areas received heavy rain overnight. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday.

    The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging at various places across the city including Motilal Nagar, Goregaon West; SV Road, Goregaon West; SV Road, Jogeshwari West; Oberoi Junction, Malad East; Malad Subway and Dahisar Subway.

    Monsoon rains: Waterlogging in Mumbai, schools shut in Thane
    Representational Image

    The BrihanMumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) has asked people not to venture into the sea as a precautionary measure. Local train services on Central as well as Western lines are 15 to 20 minutes late.

    India's financial capital Mumbai records second-wettest July in 60 years

    Meanwhile, all government schools to remain closed in Thane, Palghar today. The high tide of 4.9 meters is expected to hit at around 1:44 pm.

    Following a landslide caused by rainfall near Mauje Dhamandevi village in Raigarh, Mumbai-Goa national highway in Maharashtra was closed for traffic. The road-clearing operation is underway by the police and administration.

    Gujarat Rains: Schools to remain closed in Surat

    Schools and colleged in Surat and southern Gujarat will remain closed today as the state experiences extremely heavy rainfall.

