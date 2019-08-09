Home News India live

Monsoon Rains Updates: Water receding in parts of North Karnataka; Death toll reaches 76 in Kerala

India

oi-Staff

By Staff

New Delhi, Aug 12: The intensity of rains has lessened in Karnataka as compared to last 5-6 days, and the water level has started to recede in northern parts of the state. The death toll in Kerala due to floods triggered by incessant rains has climbed to 76 and the IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala on August 12th and 13th.

Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted heavy rains on Monday at isolated places in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra, which are affected by severe floods.

Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rains

The death toll in Sangli, one of the worst-affected regions in Maharashtra, was 17 as of yesterday. Death toll in Kerala has risen to 76, according to the latest data released by the state's authorities. Over 1600 camps have been set up in 14 districts across the state. So far, 3252 houses have been fully or partially destroyed by the floodwaters. The water levels have started receding in North Karnataka after the rains subsided. The situation is under control and army teams are likely to head back. According to Indian Met Department, light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely along west coast with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala on 12th & 13th; over Coastal Karnataka on 12th and over Konkan and Goa on 13th and 14th. Rainfall intensity is very likely to decrease thereafter over these areas. The death toll due to heavy rains and flood which have wreaked havoc in many parts of Kerala touhed 72 as per the state government statistics. More bodies were recovered, including 23 from Malappuram, 17 from Kozhikode and 12 from Wayanad since August 8. The Met department has predicted heavy rains on Monday at isolated places in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra, which are affected by severe floods. According to the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intensity of showers will reduce further on Tuesday, which will help in carrying out rescue operations. Similar forecast is also issued for coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts which have been receiving excess showers for the last seven days. "Rest of Maharashtra would receive very light to light rains during the rest of the week," the IMD said. Vijayan also said the water level in the major dams was not a cause of worry as of now. The Idukki Dam, one of the biggest in the state, presently had only 36.61 per cent of its capacity, he added. Flight operations from the international airport at Kochi resumed on Sunday afternoon, two days after it was shut due to inundation of the runway area following heavy rains. According to the latest update from Southern Railway,many trains, including the Jamnagar express, Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Durrunto and Kochuveli-Amritsar express have been fully cancelled. Six trains have been partially cancelled and two trains diverted. Various agencies, including the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF, police, volunteers and fishermen are involved in the rescue operations at various places. This is the second consecutive year that the floods and landslides have ravaged Kerala, which is yet to recover from the devastating deluge that claimed over 400 lives last year and had rendered lakhs homeless. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held multiple review meetings with senior officials on Sunday and later told reporters that though the rains had subsided in the state, people should remain vigilant. About 2.51 lakh people have been shifted to 1,639 relief camps, officials said. At least 2,966 houses have been damaged completely. Hundreds of people are still stranded at Attapadi, a group of tribal hamlets in Palakkad District. Officials said most of the hamlets are deep inside the forest area and there are no proper roadways there. They also said that nearly eight to ten hamlets have been totally cut-off from the main roads and the adverse weather was affecting rescue operations. In Puthumala in Wayanad, where another landslide had wrecked havoc, 10 bodies had been recovered and seven people are said to be missing, Wayanad Collector A R Ajayakumar told the media earlier in the day. Vadakara in Kozhikode district recorded 21 cm of rainfall, the highest in the state as of 8.30 AM Sunday, followed by Kodungallur in Thrissur (19.9) and Perinthalmanna in Malappuram (13.8), the IMD said. Local people said there was no sign of the 35 odd houses after the landslide and at least 65 people are suspected to have been buried alive. The Malappuram Disaster Management Authority said 11 bodies have been retrieved so far from Kavalappara in Malappuram District. An MDA official also said that nearly 50 bodies are suspected to be buried under the soil. "Nearly 50 persons are suspected to be buried under the soil. This is the count we got from the Taluk authorities. We are yet to ascertain the number of houses that were destroyed. The whole landscape has changed," the official told PTI. IAF helicopters of the Southern Air Command dropped food packets over the flood affected areas of Malappuram district. Over 1,000 kg of food items were air dropped in multiple sorties, a Defence press release said. After pounding Kerala for days, there was some let up in the rain fury on Sunday even as the toll climbed to 72, with 58 people still missing and over 2.51 lakh people in relief camps across the state. With the recovery of more bodies, including 23 from Malappuram, 17 from Kozhikode and 12 from Wayanad since August 8, the toll has gone up to 72, as per the latest report issued by the government at 7 PM Sunday. Death toll in Kerala Floods rises to 72; 58 people reported missing. he Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was indulging in "favouritism" while distributing flood-related funds among states. "Thankful to Hon HM @AmitShah ji for the continuous support and assistance from the Centre in rescue operations. With this support and help of all agencies, we have been able to successfully save around 5,00,000 lives and shifted citizens to safer locations (sic)," tweets Devendra Fadnavis. Locals in Sangli district in Maharashtra are facing acute water shortage for the past 8 days. They don't even have enough water to celebrate Eid, say reports. Maharashtra:Aircraft assets of South Western Air Command continued High Availability Disaster Recovery missions in Kolhapur today by positioning 1700 kgs of specialist life-saving drugs&medicines along with 22 personnel from Army Medical Corps from Pune airbase by 2 Avro aircraft pic.twitter.com/f8OykKm6uC — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019 Maharashtra floods: "Two coaches of TV-85 (Thane-Vashi) local derailed between Thane and Airoli. No injury to any passengers reported. Up and Down trans harbour line traffic suspended temporarily. Restoration work of rerailing the coaches on. Inconvenience caused is regretted," says Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway, as per ANI report. It is heart-breaking to see what all the people of Wayanad have lost. We will do everything in our power to help them get back on their feet, Rahul Gandhi tweets after Wayanad visit. Death toll reaches 40 in Karnataka. More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated and more than 3 lakh people are in relief camps. Did an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Belagavi (Karnataka) and Kolhapur & Sangli (Maharashtra).



Also held a meeting with senior officials to review the relief operations.



Central and both state governments are totally commited to helping our people in distress. pic.twitter.com/2IgDdD1zk1 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 11, 2019 Amit Shah tweets: Indian Air Force helicopter stacked with food materials has arrived in Malappuram district. Material will be distributed in the flood-affected areas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday undertook an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Karnataka, where 31 people have lost their lives and more than four lakh have been displaced. Shah, also the BJP president, arrived by a special aircraft from Chennai at the Sambra Airport in Belagavi and set out on the survey of some of the affected areas onboard an army helicopter, official sources said. He is accompanied by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi, Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore and Hukkeri BJP MLA Umesh Katti. An official earlier in the day said the home minister will assess the flood situation in Belagavi district. The unprecedented floods since last week have claimed 31 lives and forced more than 4 lakh people to leave their homes in 80 Taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka. Almost all the rivers in the state are in spate. The worst affected districts are Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Gadag, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Yadigir, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu. Union Home Minister Amit Shah today conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Belagavi district. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiurappa was also present. pic.twitter.com/pUlQSLDrZI — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019 Amit Shah in Karnataka: Kolhapur: Food materials are being collected and kept in a madarsa in Shiroli to help flood affected people. The food materials will be distributed among people in the flood hit areas. #MaharashtraFlood pic.twitter.com/zWRl7HsnKr — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019 Kolhapur: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has reached Mantralaya control room to take review of Maharashtra floods. Flight operations from the international airport in Kochi resumed on Sunday afternoon, two days after it was shut due to inundation of the runway area following heavy rains. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal arrives in Kerala. He will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad and take stock of the flood devastation there. Former CM Siddaramaiah has slammed Yediyurappa for not appointing the cabinet yet, saying it is hampering relief work in the flood ravaged areas. Congress demands that flood ravaged regions of Maharashtra be declared very large-scale disaster. Congress said Maharashtra calamity should be declared of L3 category. Maharashtra #Maharashtra: A relief camp has been set up by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in flood-affected Sangli district. The organization will also distribute food packets to people in the area. pic.twitter.com/CNVrD1dg56 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019 A relief camp has been set up by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in flood-affected Sangli district. The organization will also distribute food packets to people in the area. South Western Air Command Chief Air Marshal HS Arora says,"to provide assistance in the prevailing flood situation in Gujarat & Maharashtra, South Western Air Command has deployed 8 helicopters...So far all rescue requirements for marooned people have been completed successfully."

Maharashtra In Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting at Kolhapur with various officials and agencies to review the flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and instructed agencies to undertake various measures for food, drinking water, healthcare, shelter and coordination. Maharashtra A total of 267 temporary camps were set up and 43 teams of multiple agencies are deployed in flood-relief. As many as 125 boats have been deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts. Kerala The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning issued a red alert for Kerala’s Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, along with an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. Karnataka Meanwhile, in Karnataka over 43,000 people have been evacuated by rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army officials. Kerala Kerala government declares holiday for all schools across the state today due to heavy rains. Karnataka Mysuru to Madikeri and Mysuru to HD Kote routes have been closed due to heavy rains and flooding: Karnataka transport department. Himachal Pradesh India Meteorological Dept (IMD), Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm may occur at Dharamshala, Mandi, Manali, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Palampur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla. (valid till 11 am). Karnataka Karnataka: One person drowned in Kapila river near Kokkada area of Belthangady Taluk in Mangaluru, yesterday. Kerala Two bodies have been recovered from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday. Maharashtra 12 rescue teams of Navy left last night for Sangli by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli. Kerala The Kerala CMO announces the forecast for the state: Moderate to heavy rainfall with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam & Thrissur districts. Karnataka 9 people have died in the flood-affected state, till date. 16875 people and 3010 animals have been shifted to 272 relief camps opened in the state. Kerala The death toll has gone up to 20 with many reported missing as water-logging forced the closure of Kochi international airport till Sunday. Karnataka Railway PRO:All Mail/Express trains will be stopped at all stations b/w Bijapur-Gadag in Karnataka to pick up stranded passengers.Instructions issued to stations.Maharashtra is expected to release more water from dams of Krishna and Bhima river. Bijapur and Bagalkot district will be affected. Mysore Nanjangud road has been blocked due to water release from Kabini dam. Kerala Traffic movement through Pattambi bridge stopped, after the bridge was flooded due to overflow of Bharathappuzha river. Traffic movement on Pattambi bridge stopped in Palakkad district due to flooding. Kerala Landslide in Wayanad: 54 people have been rescued by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue rescue operation in Kolhapur. Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda to visit Kodagu in Karnataka to review the flood situation today. According to the reports, this is first time in recent history that Kapila river that flows through Mysuru district will carry 1.50 lakh cusecs water. Vehicular movement through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar has been closed following heavy rainfall in Waynad district in Kerala. Karnataka Srikanta Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Kabini Circle: 10,00,00 cusec of water has been released from Kabini Dam, 1,50,00 cusec of water released from Taraka Dam and 1,00,00 cusec of water released from Nagu Dam. Chhattisgarh At least 15 people were rescued from the Gudra nullah which after it was flooded following heavy rains. Karnataka Indian Air Force teams carry out flood relief operations in Belagavi. A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti and Girdal. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas. Maharashtra More than 500 passengers stranded in Kolhapur's Kini village, due to heavy rains in the region. Kerala 60 people have been rescued by NDRF personnel from Puthumala near Meppadi in landslide-hit Wayanad. Karnataka #KarnatakaFloods: CM BS Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas in Jamkhandi Taluka pic.twitter.com/cnsyzbtR71 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 9, 2019 Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited relief camps in Mudhol today. Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a review meeting to discuss the disaster management measure being taken during Kerala floods. Two baby elephants were washed away in Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district.