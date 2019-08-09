Home News India live

Monsoon Rains Updates: 42 killed in Kerala floods, over one lakh evacuated

New Delhi, Aug 10: Extremely heavy rains battered many states mainly in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, claiming at least 70 lives and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, is expected to abate from Saturday.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next four days.

Flood situation prevails in 1,024 villages. I request people to contribute to CM's relief fund, says Karnataka chief minister. Nirmala Sitharaman visited flood-affected areas in Belgaum, today. Karnataka: All Konkan Railway trains cancelled due to a landslide near Karwar. #KarnatakaFloods pic.twitter.com/pA2Vc1doxg — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019 All Konkan Railway trains cancelled due to a landslide near Karwar. CM BS Yediyurappa briefs media over floods in Karnataka, says kin of the deceased will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakh. At least, 66 people were rescued from world heritage site Pattadakallu Temple in the Bagalakote district of Karnataka. ‘All are working hard to minimize damage. Destruction is beyond our calculations. In some places at Wayanad, rescue operations affected due to bad weather,’ says CM Pinarayi Vijayan. 80 landslides in all in last three days. The state is undergoing a severe calamity. Situation is grave indeed,’ Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing press meet. Four persons, including a one-year-old girl, were killed, and five others injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Nadiad town of Gujarat following heavy rains. Several areas around the Netravathi river flooded due to increase in water level in the river. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is expected to hold a press conference regarding the flood situation in the state at 12.30 pm today at his home office Krishna. Twenty people have been killed in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, and nine have died in Wayanad in rain related incidents since August 8, officials said quoting reports received till 7 am. In 988 relief camps across the state, 1,07,699 persons have been shifted. As Kerala continues to battle the torrential downpour lashing its shores, death toll has risen to 42 in rain related incidents, including flooding and landslides, with over one lakh people moved to relief camps. Heavy rains batter Chikkamagaluru , several houses and bridges have been inundated due to relentless rainfall in the region. State Civil Defence QRT (Quick Reaction Team) carried out rescue operations in flood hit Holealur village in Gadag district of Karnataka yesterday. Several temples across Dakshina Kannada district have been inundated due to relentless rains. A bridge has been swept by overflowing Krishna river in Yadgir in Karnataka. The incident took place Surapura taluk of the district. Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the constituency on Sunday to oversee the rescue operations. "In a second advisory, the Consulate, based in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, has urged the UAE citizens visiting Kerala to register with the diplomatic post so that it can keep track of them and ensure their safety and welfare," UAE's official news agency said. Rescue teams reach Kavalappara in Malappuram where more than 30 people are feared missing after a landslide hit the area on August 8. Rescue operations being hampered due to bad weather. Madhya Pradesh Two gates of Bhadbhada Dam in Bhopal have been opened following heavy rain in the area. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that Karnataka discharged enough water from Almatti dam, so that floodwaters upstream in Western Maharashtra receded quicker. Over two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places due to the floods that have wreaked havoc in five districts - Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur and Satara. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: On my way to North Karnataka. Floods are causing severe disruption to our daily lives. All 14 Navy teams in Kolhapur have proceeded for rescue operations at Shiroli village (Shirol block) near Kolhapur from 6 am today. Congress MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra have decided to donate one month's salary for flood relief in the state, the party said yesterday. In Karnataka, the death toll on Friday stood at 16 and around 1.4 lakh people were rescued and moved to relief camps. 738 relief camps have been opened across the state, over 60,000 people have been evacuated from sensitive locations. Around 28 people have lost their lives due to various rain-related calamity till Friday evening in Kerala. In Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said 12 people have died in rain. Rains continue to batter Kerala. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next four days.

Maharashtra In Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting at Kolhapur with various officials and agencies to review the flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and instructed agencies to undertake various measures for food, drinking water, healthcare, shelter and coordination. Maharashtra A total of 267 temporary camps were set up and 43 teams of multiple agencies are deployed in flood-relief. As many as 125 boats have been deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts. Kerala The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning issued a red alert for Kerala’s Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, along with an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. Karnataka Meanwhile, in Karnataka over 43,000 people have been evacuated by rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army officials. Kerala Kerala government declares holiday for all schools across the state today due to heavy rains. Karnataka Mysuru to Madikeri and Mysuru to HD Kote routes have been closed due to heavy rains and flooding: Karnataka transport department. Himachal Pradesh India Meteorological Dept (IMD), Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm may occur at Dharamshala, Mandi, Manali, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Palampur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla. (valid till 11 am). Karnataka Karnataka: One person drowned in Kapila river near Kokkada area of Belthangady Taluk in Mangaluru, yesterday. Kerala Two bodies have been recovered from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday. Maharashtra 12 rescue teams of Navy left last night for Sangli by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli. Kerala The Kerala CMO announces the forecast for the state: Moderate to heavy rainfall with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam & Thrissur districts. Karnataka 9 people have died in the flood-affected state, till date. 16875 people and 3010 animals have been shifted to 272 relief camps opened in the state. Kerala The death toll has gone up to 20 with many reported missing as water-logging forced the closure of Kochi international airport till Sunday. Karnataka Railway PRO:All Mail/Express trains will be stopped at all stations b/w Bijapur-Gadag in Karnataka to pick up stranded passengers.Instructions issued to stations.Maharashtra is expected to release more water from dams of Krishna and Bhima river. Bijapur and Bagalkot district will be affected. Mysore Nanjangud road has been blocked due to water release from Kabini dam. Kerala Traffic movement through Pattambi bridge stopped, after the bridge was flooded due to overflow of Bharathappuzha river. Traffic movement on Pattambi bridge stopped in Palakkad district due to flooding. Kerala Landslide in Wayanad: 54 people have been rescued by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue rescue operation in Kolhapur. Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda to visit Kodagu in Karnataka to review the flood situation today. According to the reports, this is first time in recent history that Kapila river that flows through Mysuru district will carry 1.50 lakh cusecs water. Vehicular movement through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar has been closed following heavy rainfall in Waynad district in Kerala. Karnataka Srikanta Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Kabini Circle: 10,00,00 cusec of water has been released from Kabini Dam, 1,50,00 cusec of water released from Taraka Dam and 1,00,00 cusec of water released from Nagu Dam. Chhattisgarh At least 15 people were rescued from the Gudra nullah which after it was flooded following heavy rains. Karnataka Indian Air Force teams carry out flood relief operations in Belagavi. A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti and Girdal. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas. Maharashtra More than 500 passengers stranded in Kolhapur's Kini village, due to heavy rains in the region. Kerala 60 people have been rescued by NDRF personnel from Puthumala near Meppadi in landslide-hit Wayanad. Karnataka #KarnatakaFloods: CM BS Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas in Jamkhandi Taluka pic.twitter.com/cnsyzbtR71 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 9, 2019 Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited relief camps in Mudhol today. Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a review meeting to discuss the disaster management measure being taken during Kerala floods. Two baby elephants were washed away in Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district.