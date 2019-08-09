Monsoon Rains Updates: 42 killed in Kerala floods, over one lakh evacuated
India
oi-Staff
By Staff
|
New Delhi, Aug 10: Extremely heavy rains battered many states mainly in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, claiming at least 70 lives and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, is expected to abate from Saturday.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next four days.
Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rains
Newest FirstOldest First
12:46 PM, 10 Aug
Flood situation prevails in 1,024 villages. I request people to contribute to CM's relief fund, says Karnataka chief minister.
12:46 PM, 10 Aug
Nirmala Sitharaman visited flood-affected areas in Belgaum, today.
All Konkan Railway trains cancelled due to a landslide near Karwar.
12:43 PM, 10 Aug
CM BS Yediyurappa briefs media over floods in Karnataka, says kin of the deceased will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakh.
12:30 PM, 10 Aug
At least, 66 people were rescued from world heritage site Pattadakallu Temple in the Bagalakote district of Karnataka.
12:16 PM, 10 Aug
‘All are working hard to minimize damage. Destruction is beyond our calculations. In some places at Wayanad, rescue operations affected due to bad weather,’ says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
12:15 PM, 10 Aug
80 landslides in all in last three days. The state is undergoing a severe calamity. Situation is grave indeed,’ Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing press meet.
12:14 PM, 10 Aug
Four persons, including a one-year-old girl, were killed, and five others injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Nadiad town of Gujarat following heavy rains.
12:13 PM, 10 Aug
Several areas around the Netravathi river flooded due to increase in water level in the river.
11:24 AM, 10 Aug
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is expected to hold a press conference regarding the flood situation in the state at 12.30 pm today at his home office Krishna.
11:14 AM, 10 Aug
Twenty people have been killed in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, and nine have died in Wayanad in rain related incidents since August 8, officials said quoting reports received till 7 am. In 988 relief camps across the state, 1,07,699 persons have been shifted.
11:14 AM, 10 Aug
As Kerala continues to battle the torrential downpour lashing its shores, death toll has risen to 42 in rain related incidents, including flooding and landslides, with over one lakh people moved to relief camps.
11:10 AM, 10 Aug
Heavy rains batter Chikkamagaluru , several houses and bridges have been inundated due to relentless rainfall in the region.
11:10 AM, 10 Aug
State Civil Defence QRT (Quick Reaction Team) carried out rescue operations in flood hit Holealur village in Gadag district of Karnataka yesterday.
10:11 AM, 10 Aug
Several temples across Dakshina Kannada district have been inundated due to relentless rains.
10:08 AM, 10 Aug
A bridge has been swept by overflowing Krishna river in Yadgir in Karnataka. The incident took place Surapura taluk of the district.
10:03 AM, 10 Aug
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the constituency on Sunday to oversee the rescue operations.
9:35 AM, 10 Aug
"In a second advisory, the Consulate, based in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, has urged the UAE citizens visiting Kerala to register with the diplomatic post so that it can keep track of them and ensure their safety and welfare," UAE's official news agency said.
9:17 AM, 10 Aug
Rescue teams reach Kavalappara in Malappuram where more than 30 people are feared missing after a landslide hit the area on August 8. Rescue operations being hampered due to bad weather.
9:06 AM, 10 Aug
Madhya Pradesh
Two gates of Bhadbhada Dam in Bhopal have been opened following heavy rain in the area.
8:52 AM, 10 Aug
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that Karnataka discharged enough water from Almatti dam, so that floodwaters upstream in Western Maharashtra receded quicker.
8:51 AM, 10 Aug
Over two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places due to the floods that have wreaked havoc in five districts - Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur and Satara.
8:46 AM, 10 Aug
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: On my way to North Karnataka. Floods are causing severe disruption to our daily lives.
8:46 AM, 10 Aug
All 14 Navy teams in Kolhapur have proceeded for rescue operations at Shiroli village (Shirol block) near Kolhapur from 6 am today.
8:46 AM, 10 Aug
Congress MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra have decided to donate one month's salary for flood relief in the state, the party said yesterday.
8:40 AM, 10 Aug
In Karnataka, the death toll on Friday stood at 16 and around 1.4 lakh people were rescued and moved to relief camps.
8:39 AM, 10 Aug
738 relief camps have been opened across the state, over 60,000 people have been evacuated from sensitive locations.
8:39 AM, 10 Aug
Around 28 people have lost their lives due to various rain-related calamity till Friday evening in Kerala.
8:30 AM, 10 Aug
In Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said 12 people have died in rain.
8:29 AM, 10 Aug
Rains continue to batter Kerala. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next four days.
READ MORE
8:52 AM, 9 Aug
Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting at Kolhapur with various officials and agencies to review the flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and instructed agencies to undertake various measures for food, drinking water, healthcare, shelter and coordination.
8:52 AM, 9 Aug
Maharashtra
A total of 267 temporary camps were set up and 43 teams of multiple agencies are deployed in flood-relief. As many as 125 boats have been deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.
8:53 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning issued a red alert for Kerala’s Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, along with an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.
8:53 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
Meanwhile, in Karnataka over 43,000 people have been evacuated by rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army officials.
8:53 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
Kerala government declares holiday for all schools across the state today due to heavy rains.
8:54 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
Mysuru to Madikeri and Mysuru to HD Kote routes have been closed due to heavy rains and flooding: Karnataka transport department.
8:56 AM, 9 Aug
Himachal Pradesh
India Meteorological Dept (IMD), Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm may occur at Dharamshala, Mandi, Manali, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Palampur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla. (valid till 11 am).
8:56 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
Karnataka: One person drowned in Kapila river near Kokkada area of Belthangady Taluk in Mangaluru, yesterday.
8:57 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
Two bodies have been recovered from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday.
8:57 AM, 9 Aug
Maharashtra
12 rescue teams of Navy left last night for Sangli by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli.
8:58 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
The Kerala CMO announces the forecast for the state: Moderate to heavy rainfall with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam & Thrissur districts.
9:09 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
9 people have died in the flood-affected state, till date. 16875 people and 3010 animals have been shifted to 272 relief camps opened in the state.
9:14 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
The death toll has gone up to 20 with many reported missing as water-logging forced the closure of Kochi international airport till Sunday.
9:17 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
Railway PRO:All Mail/Express trains will be stopped at all stations b/w Bijapur-Gadag in Karnataka to pick up stranded passengers.Instructions issued to stations.Maharashtra is expected to release more water from dams of Krishna and Bhima river. Bijapur and Bagalkot district will be affected.
9:19 AM, 9 Aug
Mysore Nanjangud road has been blocked due to water release from Kabini dam.
9:38 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
Traffic movement through Pattambi bridge stopped, after the bridge was flooded due to overflow of Bharathappuzha river.
9:40 AM, 9 Aug
Traffic movement on Pattambi bridge stopped in Palakkad district due to flooding.
9:49 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
Landslide in Wayanad: 54 people have been rescued by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far.
10:09 AM, 9 Aug
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue rescue operation in Kolhapur.
10:12 AM, 9 Aug
Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda to visit Kodagu in Karnataka to review the flood situation today.
10:13 AM, 9 Aug
According to the reports, this is first time in recent history that Kapila river that flows through Mysuru district will carry 1.50 lakh cusecs water.
10:23 AM, 9 Aug
Vehicular movement through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar has been closed following heavy rainfall in Waynad district in Kerala.
10:29 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
Srikanta Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Kabini Circle: 10,00,00 cusec of water has been released from Kabini Dam, 1,50,00 cusec of water released from Taraka Dam and 1,00,00 cusec of water released from Nagu Dam.
10:38 AM, 9 Aug
Chhattisgarh
At least 15 people were rescued from the Gudra nullah which after it was flooded following heavy rains.
10:40 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
Indian Air Force teams carry out flood relief operations in Belagavi. A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti and Girdal. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas.
11:14 AM, 9 Aug
Maharashtra
More than 500 passengers stranded in Kolhapur's Kini village, due to heavy rains in the region.
11:20 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
60 people have been rescued by NDRF personnel from Puthumala near Meppadi in landslide-hit Wayanad.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more