  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Monsoon Rains Updates: 42 killed in Kerala floods, over one lakh evacuated

    By Staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Extremely heavy rains battered many states mainly in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, claiming at least 70 lives and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, is expected to abate from Saturday.

    The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next four days.

    Kerala rains

    Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rains

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:46 PM, 10 Aug
    Flood situation prevails in 1,024 villages. I request people to contribute to CM's relief fund, says Karnataka chief minister.
    12:46 PM, 10 Aug
    Nirmala Sitharaman visited flood-affected areas in Belgaum, today.
    12:45 PM, 10 Aug
    All Konkan Railway trains cancelled due to a landslide near Karwar.
    12:43 PM, 10 Aug
    CM BS Yediyurappa briefs media over floods in Karnataka, says kin of the deceased will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakh.
    12:30 PM, 10 Aug
    At least, 66 people were rescued from world heritage site Pattadakallu Temple in the Bagalakote district of Karnataka.
    12:16 PM, 10 Aug
    ‘All are working hard to minimize damage. Destruction is beyond our calculations. In some places at Wayanad, rescue operations affected due to bad weather,’ says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
    12:15 PM, 10 Aug
    80 landslides in all in last three days. The state is undergoing a severe calamity. Situation is grave indeed,’ Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing press meet.
    12:14 PM, 10 Aug
    Four persons, including a one-year-old girl, were killed, and five others injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Nadiad town of Gujarat following heavy rains.
    12:13 PM, 10 Aug
    Several areas around the Netravathi river flooded due to increase in water level in the river.
    11:24 AM, 10 Aug
    Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is expected to hold a press conference regarding the flood situation in the state at 12.30 pm today at his home office Krishna.
    11:14 AM, 10 Aug
    Twenty people have been killed in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, and nine have died in Wayanad in rain related incidents since August 8, officials said quoting reports received till 7 am. In 988 relief camps across the state, 1,07,699 persons have been shifted.
    11:14 AM, 10 Aug
    As Kerala continues to battle the torrential downpour lashing its shores, death toll has risen to 42 in rain related incidents, including flooding and landslides, with over one lakh people moved to relief camps.
    11:10 AM, 10 Aug
    Heavy rains batter Chikkamagaluru , several houses and bridges have been inundated due to relentless rainfall in the region.
    11:10 AM, 10 Aug
    State Civil Defence QRT (Quick Reaction Team) carried out rescue operations in flood hit Holealur village in Gadag district of Karnataka yesterday.
    10:11 AM, 10 Aug
    Several temples across Dakshina Kannada district have been inundated due to relentless rains.
    10:08 AM, 10 Aug
    A bridge has been swept by overflowing Krishna river in Yadgir in Karnataka. The incident took place Surapura taluk of the district.
    10:03 AM, 10 Aug
    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the constituency on Sunday to oversee the rescue operations.
    9:35 AM, 10 Aug
    "In a second advisory, the Consulate, based in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, has urged the UAE citizens visiting Kerala to register with the diplomatic post so that it can keep track of them and ensure their safety and welfare," UAE's official news agency said.
    9:17 AM, 10 Aug
    Rescue teams reach Kavalappara in Malappuram where more than 30 people are feared missing after a landslide hit the area on August 8. Rescue operations being hampered due to bad weather.
    9:06 AM, 10 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh
    Two gates of Bhadbhada Dam in Bhopal have been opened following heavy rain in the area.
    8:52 AM, 10 Aug
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that Karnataka discharged enough water from Almatti dam, so that floodwaters upstream in Western Maharashtra receded quicker.
    8:51 AM, 10 Aug
    Over two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places due to the floods that have wreaked havoc in five districts - Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur and Satara.
    8:46 AM, 10 Aug
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: On my way to North Karnataka. Floods are causing severe disruption to our daily lives.
    8:46 AM, 10 Aug
    All 14 Navy teams in Kolhapur have proceeded for rescue operations at Shiroli village (Shirol block) near Kolhapur from 6 am today.
    8:46 AM, 10 Aug
    Congress MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra have decided to donate one month's salary for flood relief in the state, the party said yesterday.
    8:40 AM, 10 Aug
    In Karnataka, the death toll on Friday stood at 16 and around 1.4 lakh people were rescued and moved to relief camps.
    8:39 AM, 10 Aug
    738 relief camps have been opened across the state, over 60,000 people have been evacuated from sensitive locations.
    8:39 AM, 10 Aug
    Around 28 people have lost their lives due to various rain-related calamity till Friday evening in Kerala.
    8:30 AM, 10 Aug
    In Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said 12 people have died in rain.
    8:29 AM, 10 Aug
    Rains continue to batter Kerala. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next four days.
    READ MORE

    More MONSOON News

    Read more about:

    monsoon rains kerala karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue