    New Delhi, Aug 09: Heavy rains battered the Southeren states claiming fourty two lives. Reportedly, twenty three have been killed in Kerala, while 19 were killed in Karnataka.

    A total of 6 bodies have been recovered so far, from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday.

    Kerala rains

    Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rains

    5:31 PM, 9 Aug
    Karanataka
    Incessant rain has led to flooding on Shivamogga - Chitradurga Road.
    5:30 PM, 9 Aug
    Tamil Nadu minister, SP Velumani said,''Andhra Pradesh has received good rainfall. Tamil Nadu CM has requested Andhra Pradesh CM to release Tamil Nadu's share of water from Srisailam. AP CM has assured that water will be released for Tamil Nadu. The water will be used for Chennai.''
    5:28 PM, 9 Aug
    With torrential rains lashing Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, leading to floods and landslides, the state government has requested the Indian Air Force to be on standby to carry out rescue efforts. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the incessant rains had resulted in flood and landslides, adding Avalanchi in the district recorded 911 mm rainfall on Thursday.
    5:27 PM, 9 Aug
    Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Friday stoked a controversy after two selfie videos surfaced purportedly showing him smiling and waving hands cheerfully as he inspected parts of the flood-hit district.
    5:26 PM, 9 Aug
    Mumbai
    2-3 labourers engaged in demolition of Sayyad Building at Masjid Bunder, feared trapped under debris after portion of the building collapsed, today; 2 people rescued
    4:54 PM, 9 Aug
    Kerala
    30 families feared missing after landslide occurred at Kavalappara, Nilambur in Malappuram district yesterday. The rescue team has reached the spot today; search and rescue operation underway.
    4:49 PM, 9 Aug
    Heavy rains and floods have thrown normal life out of gear for the people of Gadag.
    4:48 PM, 9 Aug
    Hemavathi dam in Hassan has received heavy inflow of 1.3 lakh cusecs. Several people from surrounding villages have been evacuated as precautionary measures.
    4:22 PM, 9 Aug
    Nearly 1.5lakh gazetted officers in the state pledge their one-day salary towards the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas of Maharashtra.
    4:18 PM, 9 Aug
    The iconic Nehru Trophy boat race in Kerala and scheduled to be held on Saturday has been postponed for the second consecutive year following floods.
    4:17 PM, 9 Aug
    Holiday declared till Aug 15
    Holiday declared till 15 August in all schools and colleges - both govt & pvt, in Dakshina Kannada, Uttar Kannada, Raichur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Chikkodi, Shivamogga, Bidar, Haveri, Kodagu, Koppal, Yadgir, Kalaburgi, Dharwad, Ballari, Hassan, Udupi, Gadag districts.
    4:06 PM, 9 Aug
    Maharashtra
    Water discharge from Almatti Dam was increased to 4,50,000 cusecs, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted. Discharge from the dam was 4,30,352 cusecs at 10 am.
    3:45 PM, 9 Aug
    6 killed in Madikeri landslide.
    3:44 PM, 9 Aug
    BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted, "Floods have created widespread damage in my state and thousands of lives have been affected. I'm announcing Rs 1 crore from my MPLAD fund to flood-affected areas and people. I request all those who can to help out in anyway they can."
    3:43 PM, 9 Aug
    Defence Spokesperson (PRO) Bengaluru tweeted, "Total deployments so far from K&K Sub area, 4 rescue and relief operations in Karnataka."
    3:42 PM, 9 Aug
    Sandalwood actor PuneethRajkumar requests his fans to extend help to the flood victims of Karnataka.
    3:33 PM, 9 Aug
    Kerala
    Around 30 people are feared missing after a major landslide occurred in Kavalappara near Nilambur. Body of a 4-year-old girl recovered.
    3:07 PM, 9 Aug
    Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole on Friday demanded that an FIR be filed against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP ministers under the state's Disaster Management law of 2005, for negligence In tackling the disaster situation in the state, ANI reported.
    2:45 PM, 9 Aug
    Kerala sets up a 24 hours control room in State Police Headquarters to assist those affected by the rains. The emergency response centre can be reached by calling 112.
    2:41 PM, 9 Aug
    Chief minister BS Yediyurappa says Centre will extend all assistance to flood-hit Karnataka.
    2:38 PM, 9 Aug
    IMD has issued red alert over rains for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod.
    1:52 PM, 9 Aug
    Rain enters Hindalga jail in Belagavi. Around 700 inmates have been affected due to the heavy rains in the region.
    1:49 PM, 9 Aug
    10 residents stranded at different villages in Bagalkot were airlifted and brought to safer place.
    1:48 PM, 9 Aug
    JD(S) MLAs to donate their one month’s salary to the CM relief funds in wake of the flood situation across Karnataka.
    1:33 PM, 9 Aug
    The Indian Coast Gurad has put 16 teams on high alert, while 2 teams rescued 550 people in Kozhikode's Beypore. Another team is on standby in Beypore, 10 in Kochi, and 3 in Vizhinjam.
    1:33 PM, 9 Aug
    A total of 6 bodies have been recovered so far, from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday.
    1:29 PM, 9 Aug
    The Indian navy will open the air station on INS Garuda for commercial flights in view of the non-availability of Cochin International airport because of flooding.
    1:20 PM, 9 Aug
    A high-level meeting is underway at the ministry of home affairs over situation of flood across country, especially in Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
    1:12 PM, 9 Aug
    Captain DK Sharma, Navy Spokesperson: Indian Navy opens its airport INS Garuda for civil aircraft operations in Kochi due to non-availability of the civilian airport there.
    12:29 PM, 9 Aug
    Kerala
    The state government has sought more forces from the NDRF for relief and rescue operations. People have been removed from those areas where landslides have been predicted: Kerala CM
