Kerala-Karnataka Rains Updates: Navy opens air base, CM embarks on aerial survey
New Delhi, Aug 09: Heavy rains battered the Southeren states claiming fourty two lives. Reportedly, twenty three have been killed in Kerala, while 19 were killed in Karnataka.
A total of 6 bodies have been recovered so far, from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday.
Karanataka: Incessant rain has led to flooding on Shivamogga - Chitradurga Road.
Shivamogga - Chitradurga Road. #KarnatakaFloods pic.twitter.com/pAIqfjvpOi
Discharge from Almatti dam was 4,30,352 cusecs in the morning at 10 am. (50,000 cusecs more than the inflows) Now it is increased to 4,50,000 cusecs.
Now it is increased to 4,50,000 cusecs. https://t.co/KN2hQvRXNJ
Total deployments so far from K&K Sub area 4 rescue & relief operations in Karnataka. Kerala operations: New deployments taking place. ETF teams being flown from Jodhpur & Bhopal
Kerala operns: New deployments taking place. ETF teams being flown frm Jodhpur & Bhopal
1/2@SpokespersonMoD @adgpi @CMofKarnataka @DDChandanaNews @PIBBengaluru @CMOKerala @DefencePROTvm pic.twitter.com/5MtQ4gBs9F