Kerala-Karnataka Rains Updates: Navy opens air base, CM embarks on aerial survey
India
oi-Deepika S
By Shreya
|
New Delhi, Aug 09: Heavy rains battered the Southeren states claiming fourty two lives. Reportedly, twenty three have been killed in Kerala, while 19 were killed in Karnataka.
A total of 6 bodies have been recovered so far, from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday.
3:45 PM, 9 Aug
6 killed in Madikeri landslide.
3:44 PM, 9 Aug
BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted, "Floods have created widespread damage in my state and thousands of lives have been affected. I'm announcing Rs 1 crore from my MPLAD fund to flood-affected areas and people. I request all those who can to help out in anyway they can."
Defence Spokesperson (PRO) Bengaluru tweeted, "Total deployments so far from K&K Sub area, 4 rescue and relief operations in Karnataka."
3:42 PM, 9 Aug
Sandalwood actor PuneethRajkumar
requests his fans to extend help to the flood victims of Karnataka.
3:33 PM, 9 Aug
Kerala
Around 30 people are feared missing after a major landslide occurred in Kavalappara near Nilambur. Body of a 4-year-old girl recovered.
3:07 PM, 9 Aug
Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole on Friday demanded that an FIR be filed against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP ministers under the state's Disaster Management law of 2005, for negligence In tackling the disaster situation in the state, ANI reported.
2:45 PM, 9 Aug
Kerala sets up a 24 hours control room in State Police Headquarters to assist those affected by the rains. The emergency response centre can be reached by calling 112.
2:41 PM, 9 Aug
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa says Centre will extend all assistance to flood-hit Karnataka.
2:38 PM, 9 Aug
IMD has issued red alert over rains for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod.
1:52 PM, 9 Aug
Rain enters Hindalga jail in Belagavi. Around 700 inmates have been affected due to the heavy rains in the region.
1:49 PM, 9 Aug
10 residents stranded at different villages in Bagalkot were airlifted and brought to safer place.
1:48 PM, 9 Aug
JD(S) MLAs to donate their one month’s salary to the CM relief funds in wake of the flood situation across Karnataka.
1:33 PM, 9 Aug
The Indian Coast Gurad has put 16 teams on high alert, while 2 teams rescued 550 people in Kozhikode's Beypore. Another team is on standby in Beypore, 10 in Kochi, and 3 in Vizhinjam.
1:33 PM, 9 Aug
1:29 PM, 9 Aug
The Indian navy will open the air station on INS Garuda for commercial flights in view of the non-availability of Cochin International airport because of flooding.
1:20 PM, 9 Aug
A high-level meeting is underway at the ministry of home affairs over situation of flood across country, especially in Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
1:12 PM, 9 Aug
Captain DK Sharma, Navy Spokesperson: Indian Navy opens its airport INS Garuda for civil aircraft operations in Kochi due to non-availability of the civilian airport there.
12:29 PM, 9 Aug
Kerala
The state government has sought more forces from the NDRF for relief and rescue operations. People have been removed from those areas where landslides have been predicted: Kerala CM
11:53 AM, 9 Aug
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation in Kerala and sought assistance for those affected in the State, including in his constituency Wayanad.
11:45 AM, 9 Aug
Two baby elephants were washed away in Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district.
11:44 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a review meeting to discuss the disaster management measure being taken during Kerala floods.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited relief camps in Mudhol today.
11:20 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
60 people have been rescued by NDRF personnel from Puthumala near Meppadi in landslide-hit Wayanad.
11:14 AM, 9 Aug
Maharashtra
More than 500 passengers stranded in Kolhapur's Kini village, due to heavy rains in the region.
10:40 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
Indian Air Force teams carry out flood relief operations in Belagavi. A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti and Girdal. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas.
10:38 AM, 9 Aug
Chhattisgarh
At least 15 people were rescued from the Gudra nullah which after it was flooded following heavy rains.
10:29 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
Srikanta Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Kabini Circle: 10,00,00 cusec of water has been released from Kabini Dam, 1,50,00 cusec of water released from Taraka Dam and 1,00,00 cusec of water released from Nagu Dam.
10:23 AM, 9 Aug
Vehicular movement through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar has been closed following heavy rainfall in Waynad district in Kerala.
10:13 AM, 9 Aug
According to the reports, this is first time in recent history that Kapila river that flows through Mysuru district will carry 1.50 lakh cusecs water.
10:12 AM, 9 Aug
Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda to visit Kodagu in Karnataka to review the flood situation today.
8:52 AM, 9 Aug
Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting at Kolhapur with various officials and agencies to review the flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and instructed agencies to undertake various measures for food, drinking water, healthcare, shelter and coordination.
8:52 AM, 9 Aug
Maharashtra
A total of 267 temporary camps were set up and 43 teams of multiple agencies are deployed in flood-relief. As many as 125 boats have been deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.
8:53 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning issued a red alert for Kerala’s Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, along with an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.
8:53 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
Meanwhile, in Karnataka over 43,000 people have been evacuated by rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army officials.
8:53 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
Kerala government declares holiday for all schools across the state today due to heavy rains.
8:54 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
Mysuru to Madikeri and Mysuru to HD Kote routes have been closed due to heavy rains and flooding: Karnataka transport department.
8:56 AM, 9 Aug
Himachal Pradesh
India Meteorological Dept (IMD), Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm may occur at Dharamshala, Mandi, Manali, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Palampur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla. (valid till 11 am).
8:56 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
Karnataka: One person drowned in Kapila river near Kokkada area of Belthangady Taluk in Mangaluru, yesterday.
8:57 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
Two bodies have been recovered from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday.
8:57 AM, 9 Aug
Maharashtra
12 rescue teams of Navy left last night for Sangli by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli.
8:58 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
The Kerala CMO announces the forecast for the state: Moderate to heavy rainfall with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam & Thrissur districts.
9:09 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
9 people have died in the flood-affected state, till date. 16875 people and 3010 animals have been shifted to 272 relief camps opened in the state.
9:14 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
The death toll has gone up to 20 with many reported missing as water-logging forced the closure of Kochi international airport till Sunday.
9:17 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
Railway PRO:All Mail/Express trains will be stopped at all stations b/w Bijapur-Gadag in Karnataka to pick up stranded passengers.Instructions issued to stations.Maharashtra is expected to release more water from dams of Krishna and Bhima river. Bijapur and Bagalkot district will be affected.
9:19 AM, 9 Aug
Mysore Nanjangud road has been blocked due to water release from Kabini dam.
9:38 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
Traffic movement through Pattambi bridge stopped, after the bridge was flooded due to overflow of Bharathappuzha river.
9:40 AM, 9 Aug
Traffic movement on Pattambi bridge stopped in Palakkad district due to flooding.
9:49 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
Landslide in Wayanad: 54 people have been rescued by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far.
10:09 AM, 9 Aug
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue rescue operation in Kolhapur.
10:12 AM, 9 Aug
10:13 AM, 9 Aug
10:23 AM, 9 Aug
10:29 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
10:38 AM, 9 Aug
Chhattisgarh
10:40 AM, 9 Aug
Karnataka
11:14 AM, 9 Aug
Maharashtra
11:20 AM, 9 Aug
Kerala
