Kerala-Karnataka Rains Updates: Navy opens air base, CM embarks on aerial survey

New Delhi, Aug 09: Heavy rains battered the Southeren states claiming fourty two lives. Reportedly, twenty three have been killed in Kerala, while 19 were killed in Karnataka.

A total of 6 bodies have been recovered so far, from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday.

Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rains

6 killed in Madikeri landslide. BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted, "Floods have created widespread damage in my state and thousands of lives have been affected. I'm announcing Rs 1 crore from my MPLAD fund to flood-affected areas and people. I request all those who can to help out in anyway they can." Total deployments so far frm K&K Sub area 4 rescue & relief operns in Karnataka (see pic)

Kerala operns: New deployments taking place. ETF teams being flown frm Jodhpur & Bhopal

1/2@SpokespersonMoD @adgpi @CMofKarnataka @DDChandanaNews @PIBBengaluru @CMOKerala @DefencePROTvm pic.twitter.com/5MtQ4gBs9F — PRO Defence Bengaluru (@Prodef_blr) August 9, 2019 Defence Spokesperson (PRO) Bengaluru tweeted, "Total deployments so far from K&K Sub area, 4 rescue and relief operations in Karnataka." Sandalwood actor PuneethRajkumar requests his fans to extend help to the flood victims of Karnataka. Kerala Around 30 people are feared missing after a major landslide occurred in Kavalappara near Nilambur. Body of a 4-year-old girl recovered. Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole on Friday demanded that an FIR be filed against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP ministers under the state's Disaster Management law of 2005, for negligence In tackling the disaster situation in the state, ANI reported. Kerala sets up a 24 hours control room in State Police Headquarters to assist those affected by the rains. The emergency response centre can be reached by calling 112. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa says Centre will extend all assistance to flood-hit Karnataka. IMD has issued red alert over rains for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod. Rain enters Hindalga jail in Belagavi. Around 700 inmates have been affected due to the heavy rains in the region. 10 residents stranded at different villages in Bagalkot were airlifted and brought to safer place. JD(S) MLAs to donate their one month’s salary to the CM relief funds in wake of the flood situation across Karnataka. The Indian Coast Gurad has put 16 teams on high alert, while 2 teams rescued 550 people in Kozhikode's Beypore. Another team is on standby in Beypore, 10 in Kochi, and 3 in Vizhinjam. A total of 6 bodies have been recovered so far, from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday. The Indian navy will open the air station on INS Garuda for commercial flights in view of the non-availability of Cochin International airport because of flooding. A high-level meeting is underway at the ministry of home affairs over situation of flood across country, especially in Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Captain DK Sharma, Navy Spokesperson: Indian Navy opens its airport INS Garuda for civil aircraft operations in Kochi due to non-availability of the civilian airport there. Kerala The state government has sought more forces from the NDRF for relief and rescue operations. People have been removed from those areas where landslides have been predicted: Kerala CM Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation in Kerala and sought assistance for those affected in the State, including in his constituency Wayanad. Two baby elephants were washed away in Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district. Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a review meeting to discuss the disaster management measure being taken during Kerala floods. Karnataka #KarnatakaFloods: CM BS Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas in Jamkhandi Taluka pic.twitter.com/cnsyzbtR71 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 9, 2019 Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited relief camps in Mudhol today. Kerala 60 people have been rescued by NDRF personnel from Puthumala near Meppadi in landslide-hit Wayanad. Maharashtra More than 500 passengers stranded in Kolhapur's Kini village, due to heavy rains in the region. Karnataka Indian Air Force teams carry out flood relief operations in Belagavi. A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti and Girdal. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas. Chhattisgarh At least 15 people were rescued from the Gudra nullah which after it was flooded following heavy rains. Karnataka Srikanta Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Kabini Circle: 10,00,00 cusec of water has been released from Kabini Dam, 1,50,00 cusec of water released from Taraka Dam and 1,00,00 cusec of water released from Nagu Dam. Vehicular movement through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar has been closed following heavy rainfall in Waynad district in Kerala. According to the reports, this is first time in recent history that Kapila river that flows through Mysuru district will carry 1.50 lakh cusecs water. Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda to visit Kodagu in Karnataka to review the flood situation today.

