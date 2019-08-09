For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Monsoon Rain Updates: Floods batter states, major landslide in Waynad, 100 rescued
India
New Delhi, Aug 09: Heavy rains battered large swathes of the country and the situation remained grim in flood-hit parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, while several rivers were in spate in Andhra Pradesh.
Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rains
Newest First Oldest First Karnataka Railway PRO:All Mail/Express trains will be stopped at all stations b/w Bijapur-Gadag in Karnataka to pick up stranded passengers.Instructions issued to stations.Maharashtra is expected to release more water from dams of Krishna and Bhima river. Bijapur and Bagalkot district will be affected. Maharashtra In Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting at Kolhapur with various officials and agencies to review the flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and instructed agencies to undertake various measures for food, drinking water, healthcare, shelter and coordination.
Karnataka
Railway PRO:All Mail/Express trains will be stopped at all stations b/w Bijapur-Gadag in Karnataka to pick up stranded passengers.Instructions issued to stations.Maharashtra is expected to release more water from dams of Krishna and Bhima river. Bijapur and Bagalkot district will be affected.
Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting at Kolhapur with various officials and agencies to review the flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and instructed agencies to undertake various measures for food, drinking water, healthcare, shelter and coordination.