Kerala-Karnataka Rains Updates: 42 dead as rains wreak havoc in Southern states
India
New Delhi, Aug 09: Heavy rains battered the Southeren states claiming fourty two lives. Reportedly, twenty three have been killed in Kerala, while 19 were killed in Karnataka.
Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rains
Karnataka
Railway PRO:All Mail/Express trains will be stopped at all stations b/w Bijapur-Gadag in Karnataka to pick up stranded passengers.Instructions issued to stations.Maharashtra is expected to release more water from dams of Krishna and Bhima river. Bijapur and Bagalkot district will be affected.
