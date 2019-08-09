  • search
    Kerala-Karnataka Rains Updates: Major landslide in Waynad, 100 rescued

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Heavy rains battered large swathes of the country and the situation remained grim in flood-hit parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, while several rivers were in spate in Andhra Pradesh.

    Monsoon Rains Updates: Kerala declares holiday for schools, normal life hit in Karnataka

    10:40 AM, 9 Aug
    Karnataka
    Indian Air Force teams carry out flood relief operations in Belagavi. A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti and Girdal. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas.
    10:38 AM, 9 Aug
    Chhattisgarh
    At least 15 people were rescued from the Gudra nullah which after it was flooded following heavy rains.
    10:29 AM, 9 Aug
    Karnataka
    Srikanta Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Kabini Circle: 10,00,00 cusec of water has been released from Kabini Dam, 1,50,00 cusec of water released from Taraka Dam and 1,00,00 cusec of water released from Nagu Dam.
    10:23 AM, 9 Aug
    Vehicular movement through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar has been closed following heavy rainfall in Waynad district in Kerala.
    10:13 AM, 9 Aug
    According to the reports, this is first time in recent history that Kapila river that flows through Mysuru district will carry 1.50 lakh cusecs water.
    10:12 AM, 9 Aug
    Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda to visit Kodagu in Karnataka to review the flood situation today.
    10:09 AM, 9 Aug
    National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue rescue operation in Kolhapur.
    9:49 AM, 9 Aug
    Kerala
    Landslide in Wayanad: 54 people have been rescued by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far.
    9:40 AM, 9 Aug
    Traffic movement on Pattambi bridge stopped in Palakkad district due to flooding.
    9:38 AM, 9 Aug
    Kerala
    Traffic movement through Pattambi bridge stopped, after the bridge was flooded due to overflow of Bharathappuzha river.
    9:19 AM, 9 Aug
    Mysore Nanjangud road has been blocked due to water release from Kabini dam.
    9:17 AM, 9 Aug
    Karnataka
    Railway PRO:All Mail/Express trains will be stopped at all stations b/w Bijapur-Gadag in Karnataka to pick up stranded passengers.Instructions issued to stations.Maharashtra is expected to release more water from dams of Krishna and Bhima river. Bijapur and Bagalkot district will be affected.
    9:14 AM, 9 Aug
    Kerala
    The death toll has gone up to 20 with many reported missing as water-logging forced the closure of Kochi international airport till Sunday.
    9:09 AM, 9 Aug
    Karnataka
    9 people have died in the flood-affected state, till date. 16875 people and 3010 animals have been shifted to 272 relief camps opened in the state.
    8:58 AM, 9 Aug
    Kerala
    The Kerala CMO announces the forecast for the state: Moderate to heavy rainfall with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam & Thrissur districts.
    8:57 AM, 9 Aug
    Maharashtra
    12 rescue teams of Navy left last night for Sangli by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli.
    8:57 AM, 9 Aug
    Kerala
    Two bodies have been recovered from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday.
    8:56 AM, 9 Aug
    Karnataka
    Karnataka: One person drowned in Kapila river near Kokkada area of Belthangady Taluk in Mangaluru, yesterday.
    8:56 AM, 9 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh
    India Meteorological Dept (IMD), Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm may occur at Dharamshala, Mandi, Manali, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Palampur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla. (valid till 11 am).
    8:54 AM, 9 Aug
    Karnataka
    Mysuru to Madikeri and Mysuru to HD Kote routes have been closed due to heavy rains and flooding: Karnataka transport department.
    8:53 AM, 9 Aug
    Kerala
    Kerala government declares holiday for all schools across the state today due to heavy rains.
    8:53 AM, 9 Aug
    Karnataka
    Meanwhile, in Karnataka over 43,000 people have been evacuated by rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army officials.
    8:53 AM, 9 Aug
    Kerala
    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning issued a red alert for Kerala’s Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, along with an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.
    8:52 AM, 9 Aug
    Maharashtra
    A total of 267 temporary camps were set up and 43 teams of multiple agencies are deployed in flood-relief. As many as 125 boats have been deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.
    8:52 AM, 9 Aug
    Maharashtra
    In Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting at Kolhapur with various officials and agencies to review the flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and instructed agencies to undertake various measures for food, drinking water, healthcare, shelter and coordination.

