Monsoon Rains Updates: NDRF continue rescue, relief operations in Maharashtra

India

New Delhi, Aug 13: The death toll in Kerala rose to to 83 on Monday, while in Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, 116 people have lost their lives so far due to monsoon fury, as per official data.

Over 120 people were airlifted from an inundated road in Kutch as rescue operations were stepped up on Monday in flood-hit Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the four states where nearly 200 people have perished so far, while nine people were killed in landslides in Uttarakhand and Jammu following heavy rains.

The intensity of rains has lessened in Karnataka as compared to last 5-6 days, and the water level has started to recede in northern parts of the state. The IMD predicted isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala on August 12th and 13th.

Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rains

Odisha Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recedes. Maharashtra National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. NDRF teams also carrying fodder with them for affected animals Maharashtra Death toll due to flood in all five districts of Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) rises to 43. 3 still missing. 4,74,226 people have been evacuated from 584 villages. 596 temporary shelter camps have been set up for evacuated people. Karnataka ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಬಿ.ಎಸ್.ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆಯಿಂದ ಹಾನಿಯಾದ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳಿಗೆ ಇಂದು ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದರು.

ಸಂಸದ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ, ಶಾಸಕ ಅರಗ ಜ್ಞಾನೇಂದ್ರ, ವಿಧಾನ ಪರಿಷತ್ ಸದಸ್ಯರಾದ ರುದ್ರೇಗೌಡ, ಆಯನೂರು ಮಂಜುನಾಥ್ ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾಜರಿದ್ದರು. pic.twitter.com/6hYM0CWZop — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) August 13, 2019 In Shivamogga, CM BS Yediyurappa visited Hegalatti in Thirthahalli Taluk where landslide devastated over 40 hectares of land. Kerala 85 people have died in 14 districts of #Kerala between 8th & 12th August due to floods; 53 reported missing pic.twitter.com/7HFCJLpy5N — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019 85 people have died in 14 districts of Kerala between 8th & 12th August due to floods; 53 reported missing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaves from Thiruvananthapuram; he will visit flood-affected areas of Wayanad and Malappuram today pic.twitter.com/kEopxCXT3T — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaves from Thiruvananthapuram; he will visit flood-affected areas of Wayanad and Malappuram today Karnataka 48 people have lost their lives and 12 people are missing, due to floods in the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit the flood-affected areas in the district on Tuesday. He is scheduled to reach Karipur at 9 a.m. and proceed to Sultan Bathery in a helicopter. He will return to Edakkara in the afternoon and visit Bhoothanam and other areas devastated by the floods. The death toll in Kerala rose to to 83 on Monday, while in Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, 116 people have lost their lives so far due to monsoon fury, as per official data. Nearly 125 people stranded on a road washed away by floods in Gujarat's Kutch district were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF), while in Karnataka and Maharashtra works have started to repair roads damaged by landslides and heavy rains. In the hill state of Uttarakhand, which is being lashed by heavy rains, six persons, including a woman and her nine-month-old daughter, were buried alive in landslides in three different villages in Chamoli district. In Odisha, an elderly woman was killed and her daughter-in-law seriously injured when a wall of their house collapsed in Kalahandi district, as fresh rains lashed several parts of the state on Monday, with a threat of flood looming large, officials said. The state had been pounded by rains last week, too, claiming four lives and affecting at least nine districts in south and west Odisha. Four persons, including a minor girl, were killed in a lightning strike in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday,police said. In Maharashtra, the death toll increased to 43 on Monday and as on Sunday nearly 4.48 lakh people were evacuated from flood-hit areas, including 4.04 lakh from Kolhapur and Sangli, officials said, adding that 761 villages in 69 taluks have been affected by floods. They were shifted to 372 temporary camps and shelters. In Gujarat where nearly 31 people have died in rain-related incidents in the last five days, efforts are on to trace and rescue fishermen of two missing boats. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the IAF, state disaster response forces and local administration are providing relief and conducting rescue operations in states hit by monsoon fury. In Karnataka, 80 taluks in 17 districts have been affected due to floods and rains, and the state government has put the death toll at 42 and those missing at 12. The state on Monday announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to those who have lost their houses completely in the floods and landslides, to take up construction work, Rs 1 lakh to those whose houses were damaged and Rs 5,000 monthly to those staying in rental accommodations till their houses are ready. Due to the deluge, a total of 5,81,702 people have been evacuated till Saturday evening and 1,168 relief camps opened where 3,27,354 people are taking shelter. The Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway-4, which was closed near Kolhapur in Maharashtra for the last six days, was partially opened for traffic on Monday after the flood waters receded and thousands of stranded trucks carrying essential commodities were allowed to move. Traffic movement was also allowed between Kolhapur and Belgaum in Karnataka. 83 people died in the last five days in various districts of Kerala due to floods. Wayanad: Congress leader & Lok Sabha MP from the constituency, Rahul Gandhi visited Munderi relief camp, earlier today. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/lDa5d3Tvkr — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019 Rahul Gandhi: A total of 21 Relief Teams which were providing assistance to the flood affected persons of Kohlapur and Sangli in Maharashtra are being de-requistioned as the situation is coming back to normal, reports ANI. 48 Relief Teams continue to provide flood relief in Karnataka as situation is steadily improving. In Kerala, 34 Relief Teams have been employed for flood relief in Allepy, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikodu districts, say reports. Defence PRO says 3,000 security officials have been deployed in 4 flood affected states. The death toll in Sangli, one of the worst-affected regions in Maharashtra, was 17 as of yesterday. Death toll in Kerala has risen to 76, according to the latest data released by the state's authorities. Over 1600 camps have been set up in 14 districts across the state. So far, 3252 houses have been fully or partially destroyed by the floodwaters. The water levels have started receding in North Karnataka after the rains subsided. The situation is under control and army teams are likely to head back. According to Indian Met Department, light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely along west coast with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala on 12th & 13th; over Coastal Karnataka on 12th and over Konkan and Goa on 13th and 14th. Rainfall intensity is very likely to decrease thereafter over these areas. The death toll due to heavy rains and flood which have wreaked havoc in many parts of Kerala touhed 72 as per the state government statistics. More bodies were recovered, including 23 from Malappuram, 17 from Kozhikode and 12 from Wayanad since August 8. The Met department has predicted heavy rains on Monday at isolated places in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra, which are affected by severe floods. According to the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intensity of showers will reduce further on Tuesday, which will help in carrying out rescue operations. Similar forecast is also issued for coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts which have been receiving excess showers for the last seven days. "Rest of Maharashtra would receive very light to light rains during the rest of the week," the IMD said. Vijayan also said the water level in the major dams was not a cause of worry as of now. The Idukki Dam, one of the biggest in the state, presently had only 36.61 per cent of its capacity, he added. Flight operations from the international airport at Kochi resumed on Sunday afternoon, two days after it was shut due to inundation of the runway area following heavy rains. According to the latest update from Southern Railway,many trains, including the Jamnagar express, Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Durrunto and Kochuveli-Amritsar express have been fully cancelled. Six trains have been partially cancelled and two trains diverted. Various agencies, including the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF, police, volunteers and fishermen are involved in the rescue operations at various places. This is the second consecutive year that the floods and landslides have ravaged Kerala, which is yet to recover from the devastating deluge that claimed over 400 lives last year and had rendered lakhs homeless. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held multiple review meetings with senior officials on Sunday and later told reporters that though the rains had subsided in the state, people should remain vigilant. About 2.51 lakh people have been shifted to 1,639 relief camps, officials said. At least 2,966 houses have been damaged completely. Hundreds of people are still stranded at Attapadi, a group of tribal hamlets in Palakkad District. Officials said most of the hamlets are deep inside the forest area and there are no proper roadways there. They also said that nearly eight to ten hamlets have been totally cut-off from the main roads and the adverse weather was affecting rescue operations. In Puthumala in Wayanad, where another landslide had wrecked havoc, 10 bodies had been recovered and seven people are said to be missing, Wayanad Collector A R Ajayakumar told the media earlier in the day. Vadakara in Kozhikode district recorded 21 cm of rainfall, the highest in the state as of 8.30 AM Sunday, followed by Kodungallur in Thrissur (19.9) and Perinthalmanna in Malappuram (13.8), the IMD said. Local people said there was no sign of the 35 odd houses after the landslide and at least 65 people are suspected to have been buried alive. The Malappuram Disaster Management Authority said 11 bodies have been retrieved so far from Kavalappara in Malappuram District. An MDA official also said that nearly 50 bodies are suspected to be buried under the soil. "Nearly 50 persons are suspected to be buried under the soil. This is the count we got from the Taluk authorities. We are yet to ascertain the number of houses that were destroyed. The whole landscape has changed," the official told PTI. IAF helicopters of the Southern Air Command dropped food packets over the flood affected areas of Malappuram district. Over 1,000 kg of food items were air dropped in multiple sorties, a Defence press release said. After pounding Kerala for days, there was some let up in the rain fury on Sunday even as the toll climbed to 72, with 58 people still missing and over 2.51 lakh people in relief camps across the state. With the recovery of more bodies, including 23 from Malappuram, 17 from Kozhikode and 12 from Wayanad since August 8, the toll has gone up to 72, as per the latest report issued by the government at 7 PM Sunday. Death toll in Kerala Floods rises to 72; 58 people reported missing. he Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was indulging in "favouritism" while distributing flood-related funds among states.

Maharashtra In Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting at Kolhapur with various officials and agencies to review the flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and instructed agencies to undertake various measures for food, drinking water, healthcare, shelter and coordination. Maharashtra A total of 267 temporary camps were set up and 43 teams of multiple agencies are deployed in flood-relief. As many as 125 boats have been deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts. Kerala The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning issued a red alert for Kerala’s Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, along with an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. Karnataka Meanwhile, in Karnataka over 43,000 people have been evacuated by rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army officials. Kerala Kerala government declares holiday for all schools across the state today due to heavy rains. Karnataka Mysuru to Madikeri and Mysuru to HD Kote routes have been closed due to heavy rains and flooding: Karnataka transport department. Himachal Pradesh India Meteorological Dept (IMD), Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm may occur at Dharamshala, Mandi, Manali, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Palampur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla. (valid till 11 am). Karnataka Karnataka: One person drowned in Kapila river near Kokkada area of Belthangady Taluk in Mangaluru, yesterday. Kerala Two bodies have been recovered from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday. Maharashtra 12 rescue teams of Navy left last night for Sangli by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli. Kerala The Kerala CMO announces the forecast for the state: Moderate to heavy rainfall with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam & Thrissur districts. Karnataka 9 people have died in the flood-affected state, till date. 16875 people and 3010 animals have been shifted to 272 relief camps opened in the state. Kerala The death toll has gone up to 20 with many reported missing as water-logging forced the closure of Kochi international airport till Sunday. Karnataka Railway PRO:All Mail/Express trains will be stopped at all stations b/w Bijapur-Gadag in Karnataka to pick up stranded passengers.Instructions issued to stations.Maharashtra is expected to release more water from dams of Krishna and Bhima river. Bijapur and Bagalkot district will be affected. Mysore Nanjangud road has been blocked due to water release from Kabini dam. Kerala Traffic movement through Pattambi bridge stopped, after the bridge was flooded due to overflow of Bharathappuzha river. Traffic movement on Pattambi bridge stopped in Palakkad district due to flooding. Kerala Landslide in Wayanad: 54 people have been rescued by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue rescue operation in Kolhapur. Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda to visit Kodagu in Karnataka to review the flood situation today. According to the reports, this is first time in recent history that Kapila river that flows through Mysuru district will carry 1.50 lakh cusecs water. Vehicular movement through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar has been closed following heavy rainfall in Waynad district in Kerala. Karnataka Srikanta Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Kabini Circle: 10,00,00 cusec of water has been released from Kabini Dam, 1,50,00 cusec of water released from Taraka Dam and 1,00,00 cusec of water released from Nagu Dam. Chhattisgarh At least 15 people were rescued from the Gudra nullah which after it was flooded following heavy rains. Karnataka Indian Air Force teams carry out flood relief operations in Belagavi. A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti and Girdal. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas. Maharashtra More than 500 passengers stranded in Kolhapur's Kini village, due to heavy rains in the region. Kerala 60 people have been rescued by NDRF personnel from Puthumala near Meppadi in landslide-hit Wayanad. Karnataka #KarnatakaFloods: CM BS Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas in Jamkhandi Taluka pic.twitter.com/cnsyzbtR71 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 9, 2019 Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited relief camps in Mudhol today. Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a review meeting to discuss the disaster management measure being taken during Kerala floods. Two baby elephants were washed away in Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district.