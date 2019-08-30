Monsoon rains: IMD predicts heavy showers in Gujarat, Goa today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 30: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted moderate rainfalls across many states for the next three days.

Moderate rainfall spells are very likely to affect most places over North Goa and South Goa districts during the next 3 hours. Isolated places over North Goa and South Goa may receive heavy rainfall spells.

On Friday, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat and Kerala. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is expected likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya.

"Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over westcentral & southwest Arabian Sea, central & southeast Bay of Bengal and along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands," said the weather department in its latest statement. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.