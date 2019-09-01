  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Monsoon rains: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Pune

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 01: This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 will start on a wet note, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall from September 1 to may states across the country.

    Monsoon rains: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Pune

    ''Moderate to heavy rainfall recorded in last 24 hours in Mumbai and around Mumbai. Panvel recorded 13 cm rainfall. Latest satellite picture indicates active west coast move towards south Konkan and further. Conditions are likely to prevail for next 2-3 days,'' IMD said in a statement.

    In its final leg, the southwest monsoon is all set to get active once again, bringing moderate to heavy showers over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

    Monsoon rains: IMD predicts heavy showers in Gujarat, Goa today

    Two cyclonic circulations that lay over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to cause widespread rainfall over Maharashtra. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has placed Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on alert.

    Meanwhile, heavy rainfall warning was also issued for the state of Telangana for the next three days - September 1 to September 3.

    The IMD stated that isolated areas in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Pedapalle, Mulugu, Khammam, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet and other districts will witness heavy rainfall.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    imd monsoon mumbai delhi

    Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue