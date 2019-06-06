  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Monsoon on Horizon: Orange, yellow alerts sounded in Kerala

    By
    |

    Kochi, June 06: In view of the monsoon, orange and yellow alerts have been sounded in several districts in Kerala in the coming days.

    The orange alert has been sounded Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts on June 10.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Earlier, the normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala was June 1, marking the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season in the state.

    "It is very likely to shift northwards gradually. In addition, an offshore trough is very likely to develop around 8th June, off Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast.

    In association with these favourable conditions, Southwest Monsoon is very likely to set in over Kerala during the next 48 hours," the MeT department said in its latest monsoon bulletin.

    Last month, announcing the expected day of monsoon arrival over Kerala, the IMD had said it could happen on June 6, with an error margin of plus or minus four days, news agency PTI reported.

    The Met Department has given a forecast of a normal monsoon for the season.

    More KERALA RAINS News

    Read more about:

    kerala rains monsoon

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue