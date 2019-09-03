Monsoon: Mumbai rains to continue for next 48 hours; Normal life disrupted

Mumbai, Sep 03: The entire nation, especially the West, is busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, this year also, a wet spell has begun in many parts of the country as India. After a brief break last week, the monsoon is active again and is likely to remain active this week.

Mumbai, where the festivities are celebrated with great zeal, began to witness rains as is customary every year. Mumbai rains had remained absent with just very light rains in between for a long time.

As per private weather agency, a few on and off moderate spells to continue with isolated heavy spells over some pockets of Mumbai and suburbs. These rains might lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions. These on and off rains are expected to continue at least for the next 48 hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the monsoon trough is to the south of its normal position with an embedded cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal. The monsoon trough is an elongated belt of low pressure that drives monsoon rains.

In Maharashtra, orange alerts have been issued to Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg till Tuesday while the yellow watch is issued till Thursday. Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are also under yellow watch till Tuesday. Except for Marathawada, widespread rainfall is forecast across Maharashtra this week.

Meanwhile, Twitterati along with the hashtag, #MumbaiRains have begun their day, giving quick updates on local trains' timings and traffic on road. Check out some of the tweets here:

Anyone has an update on traffic on #MumbaiPuneExpressway? Is it raining in Pune too?#MumbaiRains — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) September 3, 2019

Yaar #Mumbairains pls stop 🙏

One should realize when you've overstayed. Basic decency. — Apurva C (@unitechy) September 3, 2019

Going to be wet week for mumbai .

Mumbai getting heavy rains from late afternoon. It will increase a little bit from tonight.#mumbaimonsoon #mumbairains#mumbairain pic.twitter.com/Jdt7ftfIZW — SHUBHAM YADAV (@shubhamtorres09) September 3, 2019

Today’s Weather Update: The only way your umbrella will protect you from rain water is when you’ll sit at home with it.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2019 — Sakina I. Lakdawala (@sakinaizzuddin) September 3, 2019

#MumbaiRains who needs to go to Imagica for Rajasaurus....

When I can have a ride on Ricksauras 😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/ORVL91Xwri — Alisha (@alishacool23) September 3, 2019

Mumbai rains: Plan your day accordingly Mumbaikar!