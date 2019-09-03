Monsoon: Mumbai rains to continue for next 48 hours; Normal life disrupted

  • search
    Mumbai, Sep 03: The entire nation, especially the West, is busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, this year also, a wet spell has begun in many parts of the country as India. After a brief break last week, the monsoon is active again and is likely to remain active this week.

    Mumbai rains to continue for next 48 hours; Normal life disrupted
    Vehicles make way through a waterlogged road after heavy rains. PTI

    Mumbai, where the festivities are celebrated with great zeal, began to witness rains as is customary every year. Mumbai rains had remained absent with just very light rains in between for a long time.

    Monsoon rains: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Pune

    As per private weather agency, a few on and off moderate spells to continue with isolated heavy spells over some pockets of Mumbai and suburbs. These rains might lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions. These on and off rains are expected to continue at least for the next 48 hours.

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the monsoon trough is to the south of its normal position with an embedded cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal. The monsoon trough is an elongated belt of low pressure that drives monsoon rains.

    In Maharashtra, orange alerts have been issued to Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg till Tuesday while the yellow watch is issued till Thursday. Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are also under yellow watch till Tuesday. Except for Marathawada, widespread rainfall is forecast across Maharashtra this week.

    Meanwhile, Twitterati along with the hashtag, #MumbaiRains have begun their day, giving quick updates on local trains' timings and traffic on road. Check out some of the tweets here:

    Mumbai rains: Plan your day accordingly Mumbaikar!

