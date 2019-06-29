  • search
    Monsoon migratory birds not sighted in Odisha

    By PTI
    |

    Berhampur, June 29: Migratory birds which usually reach the Chilika Lake and other parts of Odisha ahead of monsoon, are yet to be sighted this year, ornithologists said.

    The south-west monsoon has already advanced in the state. The pied-crested cuckoo (also called Jacobin Cuckoo), a migratory bird locally known as the "Pika" generally arrive before the onset of the monsoon in the state, said noted ornithologist Uday Narayan Dev. "I have tracked the arrival of the monsoon with the sight of the pied crested cuckoo for the last some years in the state and also confirmed the arrival of bird was just ahead of the onset of the monsoon", he said.

    Monsoon migratory birds not sighted in Odisha
    A pair of Purple Moorhen seen at Chilika Lake, in Mangalajodi

    But the particular bird is missing this year, even though the monsoon has already arrived in the state, Dev said. The black and white bird travels thousands of kilometers from Africa to reach the country during May and June, ahead of south-west monsoon and returns to its home usually after January. "We can't say the exact reason of the monsoon bird missing in the state. It needs deep study", said Dev, who has authored several books on bird watching and Chilika birds.

    Migratory birds such pied-crest cuckoo generally arrive in the state before the Raja festival. The sight of this bird is also considered as the harbinger of the monsoon, ornithologists said. The farmers in the rural areas in the state start preparation for agriculture work when they hear the sound of the pied crested cuckoo, retired forest officer Sudhakar Mohapatra said.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 12:14 [IST]
