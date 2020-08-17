Monsoon mayhem: Red alert in Pune, Satara; Heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in Telangana

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 17: The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall on Monday at isolated places in Pune and Satara districts in Maharashtra, an official said.

The forecast also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Raigad, and Palghar from Monday onwards, he said, adding that the intensity of rains would reduce from Tuesday.

The IMD classifies minimum 204.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours as extremely heavy. A red alert requires authorities to take preventive steps to minimise damage. "Districts in Western Maharashtra, including Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, are expected to receive strong spells of showers in the week beginning Monday (August 17).

"Satara and Pune districts are very likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday," the India Meteorological Department (IMC) official said. He said rest of the region is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the week. Parts of Maharashtra including north, Madhya and Vidarbha regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy showers till Thursday, he added.

Meanwhile, four rain-related deaths were reported from Odisha and Telangana on Sunday. In Odisha, heavy rains caused by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal led to a flood-like situation in several parts of the state, snapping road connectivity, damaging mud houses and crops.

On Saturday night, two members of a family were killed at a village in Patnagarh block of Balangir district after a wall of their home collapsed due to heavy rains.

In north India, rains lashed Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Gurugram, Agra, Barsana, Garhmukteswar, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Bijnor, Chandpur during next 2 hours", the IMD said.

On the other hand, the flood situation in Assam improved marginally, while Bihar continued to be in the grip of the deluge. The number of people affected by the deluge in Bihar rose by about 12,500 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 81,44,356 in 16 districts, the state disaster management department said.

A total of 11,812 people were affected by the floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa districts of Assam on Sunday, against 13,300 the previous day, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.