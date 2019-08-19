Monsoon Updates: Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh
New Delhi, Aug 21: The Low-Pressure Area is over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Southwest Uttar Pradesh. This system will increase the rainfall activities in Uttar Pradesh and heavy rains is expected to lash central and eastern districts of the state.
Rain fury claims 37 lives in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; water level in Yamuna rises.
6:40 PM, 20 Aug
Earlier in the day, over 10,000 people evacuated as Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi.
6:28 PM, 20 Aug
Yamuna river was flowing at 206.08 metres at 1pm. Delhi revenue minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the relief camps set up by Delhi government at Haathi Ghat and Kanchan Colony.
6:24 PM, 20 Aug
Rains and floods in the northern states have claimed at least 38 lives so far and triggered landslides that left thousands of people stranded in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
6:18 PM, 20 Aug
Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the next of kin of deceased in Uttarkashi natural disaster, says Trivendra Singh Rawat.
5:55 PM, 20 Aug
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday visited the rain-ravaged Mori block of Uttarkashi to take stock of relief and rescue operations even as the death toll in rain-related incidents in the district rose to 13.
5:55 PM, 20 Aug
3:30 PM, 20 Aug
The funds will be disbursed from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).
3:30 PM, 20 Aug
In a statement, the home ministry said a high-level committee, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved additional central assistance of Rs 3,338.22 crore to Odisha for the damage caused by the cyclone Fani, Rs 1029.39 crore to Karnataka for drought and Rs 64.49 crore to Himachal Pradesh for avalanches and hailstorm during 2018-19.
3:30 PM, 20 Aug
The Centre has approved release of over Rs 4,432 crore to Odisha, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh for the damage caused by natural calamities in these states during the last financial year.
2:16 PM, 20 Aug
Uttarakhand
Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat visits areas affected due to cloudburst in Uttarkashi district.
2:15 PM, 20 Aug
Himachal Pradesh Minister RL Markanda airlifted from Kaza to Shimla, he was stuck in Kaza for the last 3 days. He says, "I was stuck in Kaza, Spiti for last 3 days as roads were closed due to rainfall,127 ppl were also stuck in Chandrataal due to snowfall who have been rescued." pic.twitter.com/iRkiyQ4rEE
2:15 PM, 20 Aug
Delhi
Delhi: Houses at Kisan colony and Yamuna Khadar near ISBT Kashmere Gate submerged in water from overflowing Yamuna river. pic.twitter.com/qcFvy6RmVY
12:42 PM, 20 Aug
Delhi
Water from overflowing Yamuna river enters Nigambodh Ghat; the river is flowing above the danger mark.
12:41 PM, 20 Aug
Uttarakhand
State government is using 3 helicopters and has done 20 sorties for transport of relief materials from Dehradun/Arakot to affected villages. Drinking water, food packets, blankets, and medicines dispatched.
11:21 AM, 20 Aug
Delhi
30 key locations have been identified and the Delhi government has also kept 53 boats on standby for any eventuality. The government has also set up two control rooms the contact numbers of which are 21210849 and 22421656.
11:21 AM, 20 Aug
Water level of Yamuna river rises to 205.94 meters, 0.61 meters above the danger level of 205.33 meters; Old Loha Pul closed for pedestrians and vehicular traffic.
10:51 AM, 20 Aug
10:34 AM, 20 Aug
The breaching of the danger mark by River Yamuna in Delhi prompted authorities to evacuate low-lying areas on Monday. Meanwhile, several parts of north India — including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — dealt with the consequences of heavy rainfall.
10:33 AM, 20 Aug
Karnataka
In the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi, where 19 people have lost their lives. According to official data, nine people remain missing in the state. Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days with daily lives of residents taking a hit.
10:32 AM, 20 Aug
An official statement issued by N.Bhrungeesh, media secretary to the chief minister said, "The Government has released Rs 195 crore for relief measure and to provide immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 to the flood victims".
10:32 AM, 20 Aug
Karnataka government on Monday released Rs 195 crore for relief measure and to provide immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 to the flood victims in the state. Meanwhile, the toll in flood-related incidents in the state has mounted to 82.
10:03 AM, 20 Aug
Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is conducting search & rescue operation in Tikochi and Arakot in Uttarkashi district on the banks of river Tons, following cloudburst in the area. One body recovered, 4 vehicles feared trapped under debris. pic.twitter.com/Jk7iaOA9vX
9:43 AM, 20 Aug
Himachal Pradesh
National Highway 3 (Manali-Leh) blocked after a landslide occurred in Marhi near Rohtang, Kullu district. An oil tanker got stuck under a boulder following the landslide.
9:43 AM, 20 Aug
Uttarakhand
Indian Air Force chopper has taken off from Jollygrant for Mori block in Uttarkashi carrying food material.
8:50 AM, 20 Aug
Flood alert sounded in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana after heavy rains
8:50 AM, 20 Aug
Brijesh Bhatt, Disaster Management Officer, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand: Water-level is at 813.65 meters in Tehri Dam lake.
8:50 AM, 20 Aug
Uttarakhand
According to Chief Minister's office, three choppers are deployed to transport relief material from Dehradun/Arakot to affected villages. Drinking water and food packets are being dispatched.
8:44 AM, 20 Aug
Delhi
Water level of Yamuna river rises to 205.94 meters, 0.61 meters above the danger level of 205.33 meters
8:29 AM, 20 Aug
On Monday, Indian Air Force helicopters carried out dramatic rescue operations in Jammu and Karnal districts, even as the administration was on alert in parts of Haryana and Punjab.
3:35 PM, 19 Aug
In Himachal Pradesh, 22 people including two Nepalese lost their lives as rains remained unabated. Reports say that nine people died in Shimla, five in Solan, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Landslides hit a spot near the RTO office, leaving three people dead. One person sustained injuries in the incident. Following the downpour, district officials in the state have ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu on Monday.
3:35 PM, 19 Aug
In Punjab, three people were reported killed as the roof of their house collapsed. Eleven people, including four women, have been rescued after they got stuck when the overflowing water of Beas river flooded their village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Heavy rain remained unabated in the state and neighbouring Haryana following which the Army has been asked to remain on standby after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in the Yamuna river.
3:35 PM, 19 Aug
In Uttarakhand, three people were killed and around 22 went missing as heavy rains lashed the state. Cloudbursts in Mori block of Uttarkashi district wreaked havoc in several villages, damaging several houses in Arakot, Makuri and Tikochi villages. A woman was also washed away in Dehradun district when her car fell into a seasonal river, they said.
3:35 PM, 19 Aug
The local administration has issued a warning to all the pilgrims travelling to Badrinath Temple and the yatra was stopped after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in Uttarakhand. More than 2,000 yatris got stranded in Badrinath after the landslides.
3:36 PM, 19 Aug
Joshimath, Kangchenjunga, Hanuman Chatti, Lambagar and Pandukeshwar are the worst-affected areas.
3:36 PM, 19 Aug
Besides, the national capital Delhi also witnessed rains following which the water level in the Yamuna river neared warning level.
3:37 PM, 19 Aug
Uttarakhand
Rescue operations underway in Uttarkashi's Mori tehsil following cloudburst in the area.
3:37 PM, 19 Aug
Uttarkashi
Two choppers have taken off for Arakot of Mori with communication equipment & ropes for rescue operations following cloud burst. Three medical teams have also reached Arakot.
3:39 PM, 19 Aug
Kullu
Incessant rain has led to flooding in the district; two persons have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Kullu.
3:40 PM, 19 Aug
Himachal Pradesh
National Highway (NH) 3 between Manali and Kullu partially damaged following heavy rainfall in the state.
3:40 PM, 19 Aug
Uttarakhand: Two persons airlifted from Arakot of Mori tehsil in Uttarkashi following cloudburst have been brought to Sahasradhara helipad in Dehradun. They are being shifted to Doon Hospital pic.twitter.com/tXXNkNSIsl
Emergency Wing at Doon Hospital prepared to take-up patients being brought from Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi.
3:41 PM, 19 Aug
Finance Secretary Amit Negi, Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal, & Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan took stock of the situation in Arakot following cloud-burst in the region.
3:41 PM, 19 Aug
Meanwhile, in Delhi, Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204.70 meters today (the warning level is at 204.50 meters), after more than 8 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathni Kund barrage. Delhi Govt has issued orders for evacuation, Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed.
3:42 PM, 19 Aug
Himachal Pradesh
Normal life affected in Hamirpur due to heavy rainfall in the area.
3:42 PM, 19 Aug
Delhi Government has called for an emergency meeting of concerned officials in wake of the rising water level in the national capital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will chair the meeting.
3:42 PM, 19 Aug
Uttarakhand
Secretary (Incharge) Disaster Management, S A Murugesan, to ANI: 17 people have died in the cloud burst in Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi.
3:42 PM, 19 Aug
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh: A portion of a footbridge over Sutlej river in Chaba area of Shimla collapsed yesterday after the water level in the river increased due to heavy rainfall in the region. The bridge provided connectivity to Shakra, Baaladi, Bindla, & Jedvi villages pic.twitter.com/XxPypEhVmi
3:43 PM, 19 Aug
Kullu
Traffic movement stopped at Bhuntar-Manikaran road near Sarsadi after the road caved in following a landslide.
3:43 PM, 19 Aug
India Meteorological Department, Dehradun: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Kumaun region during the next 24 hours.
Road near Hanogi temple in Dwada damaged following heavy rainfall.
3:44 PM, 19 Aug
Himachal Pradesh
CM Jai Ram Thakur on flood-situation in the state: 22 people have died due to heavy rainfall & flood in just past 2 days. Death toll in entire monsoon season is 43. Losses of 574 crore estimated till now, detailed reports will come later. Situation is improving
3:44 PM, 19 Aug
Kerala
Death toll in flood-related incidents rises to 121. 40 people injured, 21 still missing.
3:45 PM, 19 Aug
Punjab
Jalandhar: Flood-like situation in 7 villages of Phillaur following heavy rainfall
3:45 PM, 19 Aug
Jammu & Kashmir: People stuck near an under-construction bridge in JAMMU after a sudden increase in water-level of Tawi river. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/oi4774ffMS
3:45 PM, 19 Aug
Uttarakhand
4 dead, 3 rescued & 1 missing in Makudi village, Uttarkashi district following a cloud burst in the area. Rescue operation underway.
3:45 PM, 19 Aug
Delhi
Due to rising water-level of Yamuna river, vehicle movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river has been stopped. The water level has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.50 meters).
3:46 PM, 19 Aug
Sandeep Singh, IAF Chief Operations Officer Jammu: We received info at 12 pm that some people needed to be rescued, by 12:29 pm helicopter was here. Our Garud Commandos went down& put a hook on fishermen, 4 people were rescued in a short span of time, the operation was successful
4:20 PM, 19 Aug
Skyment Weather said that light rains are expected over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram during next 2-3 hours
4:21 PM, 19 Aug
Visited IIT Ropar to see the damage due to floods in Satluj. Met the Director & students. We are making arrangements for transportation of students and their board & lodging in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Have deputed Divisional Commissioner to coordinate the relief work. pic.twitter.com/Rfn5jfSssU
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh visited IIT Ropar earlier on Monday to assess the damage due to floods. "We are making arrangements for transportation of students and their board and lodging in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Have deputed divisional commissioner to coordinate the relief work," he tweeted. Heavy rains in the region led to flooding of River Satluj, submerging parts of IIT Roorkee campus and nearby villages.
