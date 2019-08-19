  • search
    Monsoon Updates: Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

    By oneindia staff
    New Delhi, Aug 21: The Low-Pressure Area is over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Southwest Uttar Pradesh. This system will increase the rainfall activities in Uttar Pradesh and heavy rains is expected to lash central and eastern districts of the state.

    28 killed, 22 missing as rains lash in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand
    PWD's earth-movers remove muds from Aut - Sainj road for smooth traffic, following heavy monsoon rains in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. PTI

    Flood alert for Delhi as Yamuna likely to cross danger mark today

    8:49 PM, 20 Aug
    Rain fury claims 37 lives in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; water level in Yamuna rises.
    6:40 PM, 20 Aug
    Earlier in the day, over 10,000 people evacuated as Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi.
    6:28 PM, 20 Aug
    Yamuna river was flowing at 206.08 metres at 1pm. Delhi revenue minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the relief camps set up by Delhi government at Haathi Ghat and Kanchan Colony.
    6:24 PM, 20 Aug
    Rains and floods in the northern states have claimed at least 38 lives so far and triggered landslides that left thousands of people stranded in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
    6:18 PM, 20 Aug
    Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the next of kin of deceased in Uttarkashi natural disaster, says Trivendra Singh Rawat.
    5:55 PM, 20 Aug
    Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday visited the rain-ravaged Mori block of Uttarkashi to take stock of relief and rescue operations even as the death toll in rain-related incidents in the district rose to 13.
    5:55 PM, 20 Aug
    Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the next of kin of deceased in Uttarkashi natural disaster: Trivendra Singh Rawat
    3:30 PM, 20 Aug
    The funds will be disbursed from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).
    3:30 PM, 20 Aug
    In a statement, the home ministry said a high-level committee, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved additional central assistance of Rs 3,338.22 crore to Odisha for the damage caused by the cyclone Fani, Rs 1029.39 crore to Karnataka for drought and Rs 64.49 crore to Himachal Pradesh for avalanches and hailstorm during 2018-19.
    3:30 PM, 20 Aug
    The Centre has approved release of over Rs 4,432 crore to Odisha, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh for the damage caused by natural calamities in these states during the last financial year.
    2:16 PM, 20 Aug
    Uttarakhand
    Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat visits areas affected due to cloudburst in Uttarkashi district.
    2:15 PM, 20 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh Minister RL Markanda airlifted from Kaza to Shimla, he was stuck in Kaza for the last 3 days. He says, "I was stuck in Kaza, Spiti for last 3 days as roads were closed due to rainfall,127 ppl were also stuck in Chandrataal due to snowfall who have been rescued."
    2:15 PM, 20 Aug
    Delhi
    Houses at Kisan colony and Yamuna Khadar near ISBT Kashmere Gate submerged in water from overflowing Yamuna river.
    12:42 PM, 20 Aug
    Delhi
    Water from overflowing Yamuna river enters Nigambodh Ghat; the river is flowing above the danger mark.
    12:41 PM, 20 Aug
    Uttarakhand
    State government is using 3 helicopters and has done 20 sorties for transport of relief materials from Dehradun/Arakot to affected villages. Drinking water, food packets, blankets, and medicines dispatched.
    11:21 AM, 20 Aug
    Delhi
    30 key locations have been identified and the Delhi government has also kept 53 boats on standby for any eventuality. The government has also set up two control rooms the contact numbers of which are 21210849 and 22421656.
    11:21 AM, 20 Aug
    Water level of Yamuna river rises to 205.94 meters, 0.61 meters above the danger level of 205.33 meters; Old Loha Pul closed for pedestrians and vehicular traffic.
    10:51 AM, 20 Aug
    State government is using 3 helicopters and has done 20 sorties for transport of relief materials from Dehradun/Arakot to affected villages. Drinking water, food packets, blankets, and medicines dispatched.
    10:34 AM, 20 Aug
    The breaching of the danger mark by River Yamuna in Delhi prompted authorities to evacuate low-lying areas on Monday. Meanwhile, several parts of north India — including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — dealt with the consequences of heavy rainfall.
    10:33 AM, 20 Aug
    Karnataka
    In the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi, where 19 people have lost their lives. According to official data, nine people remain missing in the state. Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days with daily lives of residents taking a hit.
    10:32 AM, 20 Aug
    An official statement issued by N.Bhrungeesh, media secretary to the chief minister said, "The Government has released Rs 195 crore for relief measure and to provide immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 to the flood victims".
    10:32 AM, 20 Aug
    Karnataka government on Monday released Rs 195 crore for relief measure and to provide immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 to the flood victims in the state. Meanwhile, the toll in flood-related incidents in the state has mounted to 82.
    10:03 AM, 20 Aug
    Uttarakhand
    Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is conducting search & rescue operation in Tikochi and Arakot in Uttarkashi district on the banks of river Tons, following cloudburst in the area. One body recovered, 4 vehicles feared trapped under debris.
    9:43 AM, 20 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh
    National Highway 3 (Manali-Leh) blocked after a landslide occurred in Marhi near Rohtang, Kullu district. An oil tanker got stuck under a boulder following the landslide.
    9:43 AM, 20 Aug
    Uttarakhand
    Indian Air Force chopper has taken off from Jollygrant for Mori block in Uttarkashi carrying food material.
    8:50 AM, 20 Aug
    Flood alert sounded in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana after heavy rains
    8:50 AM, 20 Aug
    Brijesh Bhatt, Disaster Management Officer, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand: Water-level is at 813.65 meters in Tehri Dam lake.
    8:50 AM, 20 Aug
    Uttarakhand
    According to Chief Minister's office, three choppers are deployed to transport relief material from Dehradun/Arakot to affected villages. Drinking water and food packets are being dispatched.
    8:44 AM, 20 Aug
    Delhi
    Water level of Yamuna river rises to 205.94 meters, 0.61 meters above the danger level of 205.33 meters
    8:29 AM, 20 Aug
    On Monday, Indian Air Force helicopters carried out dramatic rescue operations in Jammu and Karnal districts, even as the administration was on alert in parts of Haryana and Punjab.
    Himachal Pradesh: 18 killed in rain-related incidents

    Read more about:

    himachal pradesh uttarakhand punjab heavy rains monsoon

