Monsoon LIVE: Rains wreak havoc in Uttarakhand, Himachal; Delhi on alert

New Delhi, Aug 20: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in North India including in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. At least 38 people were killed in these states on Monday.

Flood alert for Delhi as Yamuna likely to cross danger mark today

Flood alerts have been sounded in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as rivers, including the Yamuna, swelled to dangerous levels. The Delhi government has asked people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna is expected to cross the danger mark (205.33 metres).

On Monday, Indian Air Force helicopters carried out dramatic rescue operations in Jammu and Karnal districts, even as the administration was on alert in parts of Haryana and Punjab. Rains in India’s northern states have taken at least 38 lives, triggering landslides that stranded hundreds of people in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and left several areas in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu flooded. Cloudbursts have wreaked havoc in a dozen villages of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, washing away houses and hectares of agricultural land. In neighbouring Uttarakhand, the number of dead rose to 12 with two more bodies being recovered on Monday. Three more people were reported dead in Himachal Pradesh where heavy rain over the weekend has caused floods and landslides, increasing the number of dead to 25. The water level rose above the danger mark in Haridwar and Delhi and the level at Bhakra dam was a foot above the permissible mark. Indian Air Force helicopters carried dramatic rescue operations in Jammu and Karnal districts on Monday, and the administration was on alert in parts of Haryana and Punjab. Rain in the northern states took at least 38 lives, triggering landslides that stranded hundreds of people in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and left several areas in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu flooded. Karnataka: Death toll in flood-related incidents rises to 82. 9 people missing. Karnataka Government has released Rs 195 crore for relief measure and to provide immediate compensation of Rs. 10,000 to the flood victims. Inspector NDRF, Ludhiana, Punjab: 3 teams are engaged in flood rescue, 5-6 teams on standby, in Ludhiana. Since morning we have evacuated 40 people and 8 animals in Bholeval Kadim village. About 150 people in the village are waiting to be rescued. Himachal Pradesh: National Highway (NH) 3 blocked between Manali & Kullu at Seubag after heavy boulders fell on the road. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced that as soon as the water level recedes, a special ‘girdawari’ (crop loss assessment) would be conducted to ensure adequate compensation for the affected farmers. Due to rising water-level of Yamuna river, vehicle movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river has been stopped. The water level has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.50 meters). Delhi: Due to rising water-level of Yamuna river, vehicle movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river has been stopped. The water level has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.50 meters). pic.twitter.com/dYjABfWdn3 — ANI (@ANI) 19 August 2019 The water level of Yamuna River has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.5 meters). Maharashta Hundreds of submerged sugarcane farms, damaged houses with only sludge inside, decomposed animal carcasses lying around with people struggling to clean their dwellings to get on with life — this is the scene in several flood-ravaged villages of Sangli and Kolhapur. Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter that the deputy magistrate has shut the iron bridge over Yamuna River for vehicular movement in view of the possibility of the river level rising by Monday evening Visited IIT Ropar to see the damage due to floods in Satluj. Met the Director & students. We are making arrangements for transportation of students and their board & lodging in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Have deputed Divisional Commissioner to coordinate the relief work. pic.twitter.com/Rfn5jfSssU — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) 19 August 2019 Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh visited IIT Ropar earlier on Monday to assess the damage due to floods. "We are making arrangements for transportation of students and their board and lodging in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Have deputed divisional commissioner to coordinate the relief work," he tweeted. Heavy rains in the region led to flooding of River Satluj, submerging parts of IIT Roorkee campus and nearby villages. Skyment Weather said that light rains are expected over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram during next 2-3 hours Sandeep Singh, IAF Chief Operations Officer Jammu: We received info at 12 pm that some people needed to be rescued, by 12:29 pm helicopter was here. Our Garud Commandos went down& put a hook on fishermen, 4 people were rescued in a short span of time, the operation was successful Delhi Due to rising water-level of Yamuna river, vehicle movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river has been stopped. The water level has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.50 meters). Uttarakhand 4 dead, 3 rescued & 1 missing in Makudi village, Uttarkashi district following a cloud burst in the area. Rescue operation underway. Jammu & Kashmir: People stuck near an under-construction bridge in JAMMU after a sudden increase in water-level of Tawi river. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/oi4774ffMS — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019 People stuck near an under-construction bridge in Jammu after a sudden increase in water-level of Tawi river. Rescue operation underway. Punjab Jalandhar: Flood-like situation in 7 villages of Phillaur following heavy rainfall Kerala Death toll in flood-related incidents rises to 121. 40 people injured, 21 still missing. Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur on flood-situation in the state: 22 people have died due to heavy rainfall & flood in just past 2 days. Death toll in entire monsoon season is 43. Losses of 574 crore estimated till now, detailed reports will come later. Situation is improving Mandi Mandi: Road near Hanogi temple in Dwada damaged following heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/bUOEqrXMV0 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019 Road near Hanogi temple in Dwada damaged following heavy rainfall. India Meteorological Department, Dehradun: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Kumaun region during the next 24 hours. Kullu Traffic movement stopped at Bhuntar-Manikaran road near Sarsadi after the road caved in following a landslide. Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh: A portion of a footbridge over Sutlej river in Chaba area of Shimla collapsed yesterday after the water level in the river increased due to heavy rainfall in the region.

The bridge provided connectivity to Shakra, Baaladi, Bindla, & Jedvi villages pic.twitter.com/XxPypEhVmi — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019 A portion of a footbridge over Sutlej river in Chaba area of Shimla collapsed yesterday after the water level in the river increased due to heavy rainfall in the region. The bridge provided connectivity to Shakra, Baaladi, Bindla, & Jedvi villages Uttarakhand Secretary (Incharge) Disaster Management, S A Murugesan, to ANI: 17 people have died in the cloud burst in Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi.

Himachal Pradesh: 18 killed in rain-related incidents