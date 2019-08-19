Monsoon LIVE: Yamuna water level reaches 205 metres
New Delhi, Aug 19: The Cyclonic Circulation persisting over North Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a Low-Pressure Area over Central parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining parts of Jharkhand.
During the last 24 hours, many places in Himachal Pradesh saw very heavy rains and thundershowers. These rains brought an immense loss to property and day to day life over the region.
At least 28 people were killed and 22 others went missing as incessant rains created havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Besides, a flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as the Yamuna and other rivers were in spate.
6:17 PM, 19 Aug
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced that as soon as the water level recedes, a special ‘girdawari’ (crop loss assessment) would be conducted to ensure adequate compensation for the affected farmers.
5:29 PM, 19 Aug
Due to rising water-level of Yamuna river, vehicle movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river has been stopped. The water level has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.50 meters).
4:42 PM, 19 Aug
Delhi: Due to rising water-level of Yamuna river, vehicle movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river has been stopped. The water level has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.50 meters). pic.twitter.com/dYjABfWdn3
The water level of Yamuna River has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.5 meters).
4:21 PM, 19 Aug
3:36 PM, 19 Aug
3:37 PM, 19 Aug
3:37 PM, 19 Aug
3:39 PM, 19 Aug
3:40 PM, 19 Aug
3:40 PM, 19 Aug
3:41 PM, 19 Aug
3:41 PM, 19 Aug
Meanwhile, in Delhi, Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204.70 meters today (the warning level is at 204.50 meters), after more than 8 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathni Kund barrage. Delhi Govt has issued orders for evacuation, Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed.
3:42 PM, 19 Aug
3:42 PM, 19 Aug
Delhi Government has called for an emergency meeting of concerned officials in wake of the rising water level in the national capital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will chair the meeting.
3:42 PM, 19 Aug
3:42 PM, 19 Aug
3:43 PM, 19 Aug
3:43 PM, 19 Aug
India Meteorological Department, Dehradun: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Kumaun region during the next 24 hours.
3:44 PM, 19 Aug
3:44 PM, 19 Aug
3:45 PM, 19 Aug
3:45 PM, 19 Aug
3:45 PM, 19 Aug
3:45 PM, 19 Aug
3:46 PM, 19 Aug
Sandeep Singh, IAF Chief Operations Officer Jammu: We received info at 12 pm that some people needed to be rescued, by 12:29 pm helicopter was here. Our Garud Commandos went down& put a hook on fishermen, 4 people were rescued in a short span of time, the operation was successful
4:20 PM, 19 Aug
Skyment Weather said that light rains are expected over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram during next 2-3 hours
4:21 PM, 19 Aug
Visited IIT Ropar to see the damage due to floods in Satluj. Met the Director & students. We are making arrangements for transportation of students and their board & lodging in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Have deputed Divisional Commissioner to coordinate the relief work. pic.twitter.com/Rfn5jfSssU
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh visited IIT Ropar earlier on Monday to assess the damage due to floods. "We are making arrangements for transportation of students and their board and lodging in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Have deputed divisional commissioner to coordinate the relief work," he tweeted. Heavy rains in the region led to flooding of River Satluj, submerging parts of IIT Roorkee campus and nearby villages.
