Monsoon LIVE: Yamuna water level reaches 205 metres

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Cyclonic Circulation persisting over North Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a Low-Pressure Area over Central parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining parts of Jharkhand.

Flood alert for Delhi as Yamuna likely to cross danger mark today

During the last 24 hours, many places in Himachal Pradesh saw very heavy rains and thundershowers. These rains brought an immense loss to property and day to day life over the region.

At least 28 people were killed and 22 others went missing as incessant rains created havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Besides, a flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as the Yamuna and other rivers were in spate.

Himachal Pradesh: 18 killed in rain-related incidents