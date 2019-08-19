  • search
    Monsoon LIVE: Yamuna water level reaches 205 metres

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 19: The Cyclonic Circulation persisting over North Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a Low-Pressure Area over Central parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining parts of Jharkhand.

    28 killed, 22 missing as rains lash in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand
    PWD's earth-movers remove muds from Aut - Sainj road for smooth traffic, following heavy monsoon rains in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. PTI

    Flood alert for Delhi as Yamuna likely to cross danger mark today

    During the last 24 hours, many places in Himachal Pradesh saw very heavy rains and thundershowers. These rains brought an immense loss to property and day to day life over the region.

    At least 28 people were killed and 22 others went missing as incessant rains created havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Besides, a flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as the Yamuna and other rivers were in spate.

    6:17 PM, 19 Aug
    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced that as soon as the water level recedes, a special ‘girdawari’ (crop loss assessment) would be conducted to ensure adequate compensation for the affected farmers.
    5:29 PM, 19 Aug
    Due to rising water-level of Yamuna river, vehicle movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river has been stopped. The water level has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.50 meters).
    4:42 PM, 19 Aug
    The water level of Yamuna River has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.5 meters).
    4:21 PM, 19 Aug
    Maharashta
    Hundreds of submerged sugarcane farms, damaged houses with only sludge inside, decomposed animal carcasses lying around with people struggling to clean their dwellings to get on with life — this is the scene in several flood-ravaged villages of Sangli and Kolhapur.
    4:21 PM, 19 Aug
    Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter that the deputy magistrate has shut the iron bridge over Yamuna River for vehicular movement in view of the possibility of the river level rising by Monday evening
    4:21 PM, 19 Aug
    Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh visited IIT Ropar earlier on Monday to assess the damage due to floods. "We are making arrangements for transportation of students and their board and lodging in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Have deputed divisional commissioner to coordinate the relief work," he tweeted. Heavy rains in the region led to flooding of River Satluj, submerging parts of IIT Roorkee campus and nearby villages.
    4:20 PM, 19 Aug
    Skyment Weather said that light rains are expected over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram during next 2-3 hours
    3:46 PM, 19 Aug
    Sandeep Singh, IAF Chief Operations Officer Jammu: We received info at 12 pm that some people needed to be rescued, by 12:29 pm helicopter was here. Our Garud Commandos went down& put a hook on fishermen, 4 people were rescued in a short span of time, the operation was successful
    3:45 PM, 19 Aug
    Delhi
    Due to rising water-level of Yamuna river, vehicle movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river has been stopped. The water level has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.50 meters).
    3:45 PM, 19 Aug
    Uttarakhand
    4 dead, 3 rescued & 1 missing in Makudi village, Uttarkashi district following a cloud burst in the area. Rescue operation underway.
    3:45 PM, 19 Aug
    People stuck near an under-construction bridge in Jammu after a sudden increase in water-level of Tawi river. Rescue operation underway.
    3:45 PM, 19 Aug
    Punjab
    Jalandhar: Flood-like situation in 7 villages of Phillaur following heavy rainfall
    3:44 PM, 19 Aug
    Kerala
    Death toll in flood-related incidents rises to 121. 40 people injured, 21 still missing.
    3:44 PM, 19 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh
    CM Jai Ram Thakur on flood-situation in the state: 22 people have died due to heavy rainfall & flood in just past 2 days. Death toll in entire monsoon season is 43. Losses of 574 crore estimated till now, detailed reports will come later. Situation is improving
    3:43 PM, 19 Aug
    Mandi
    Road near Hanogi temple in Dwada damaged following heavy rainfall.
    3:43 PM, 19 Aug
    India Meteorological Department, Dehradun: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Kumaun region during the next 24 hours.
    3:43 PM, 19 Aug
    Kullu
    Traffic movement stopped at Bhuntar-Manikaran road near Sarsadi after the road caved in following a landslide.
    3:42 PM, 19 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh
    A portion of a footbridge over Sutlej river in Chaba area of Shimla collapsed yesterday after the water level in the river increased due to heavy rainfall in the region. The bridge provided connectivity to Shakra, Baaladi, Bindla, & Jedvi villages
    3:42 PM, 19 Aug
    Uttarakhand
    Secretary (Incharge) Disaster Management, S A Murugesan, to ANI: 17 people have died in the cloud burst in Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi.
    3:42 PM, 19 Aug
    Delhi Government has called for an emergency meeting of concerned officials in wake of the rising water level in the national capital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will chair the meeting.
    3:42 PM, 19 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh
    Normal life affected in Hamirpur due to heavy rainfall in the area.
    3:41 PM, 19 Aug
    Meanwhile, in Delhi, Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204.70 meters today (the warning level is at 204.50 meters), after more than 8 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathni Kund barrage. Delhi Govt has issued orders for evacuation, Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed.
    3:41 PM, 19 Aug
    Finance Secretary Amit Negi, Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal, & Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan took stock of the situation in Arakot following cloud-burst in the region.
    3:41 PM, 19 Aug
    Dehradun
    Emergency Wing at Doon Hospital prepared to take-up patients being brought from Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi.
    3:40 PM, 19 Aug
    Two persons airlifted from Arakot of Mori tehsil in Uttarkashi following cloudburst have been brought to Sahasradhara helipad in Dehradun. They are being shifted to Doon Hospital
    3:40 PM, 19 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh
    National Highway (NH) 3 between Manali and Kullu partially damaged following heavy rainfall in the state.
    3:39 PM, 19 Aug
    Kullu
    Incessant rain has led to flooding in the district; two persons have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Kullu.
    3:37 PM, 19 Aug
    Uttarkashi
    Two choppers have taken off for Arakot of Mori with communication equipment & ropes for rescue operations following cloud burst. Three medical teams have also reached Arakot.
    3:37 PM, 19 Aug
    Uttarakhand
    Rescue operations underway in Uttarkashi's Mori tehsil following cloudburst in the area.
    3:36 PM, 19 Aug
    Besides, the national capital Delhi also witnessed rains following which the water level in the Yamuna river neared warning level.
