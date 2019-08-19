Home News India live

Monsoon LIVE: ‘On alert 24X7’, says Kejriwal as Yamuna surges

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Cyclonic Circulation persisting over North Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a Low-Pressure Area over Central parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining parts of Jharkhand.

Flood alert for Delhi as Yamuna likely to cross danger mark today

During the last 24 hours, many places in Himachal Pradesh saw very heavy rains and thundershowers. These rains brought an immense loss to property and day to day life over the region.

At least 28 people were killed and 22 others went missing as incessant rains created havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Besides, a flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as the Yamuna and other rivers were in spate.

Sandeep Singh, IAF Chief Operations Officer Jammu: We received info at 12 pm that some people needed to be rescued, by 12:29 pm helicopter was here. Our Garud Commandos went down& put a hook on fishermen, 4 people were rescued in a short span of time, the operation was successful Delhi Due to rising water-level of Yamuna river, vehicle movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river has been stopped. The water level has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.50 meters). Uttarakhand 4 dead, 3 rescued & 1 missing in Makudi village, Uttarkashi district following a cloud burst in the area. Rescue operation underway. Jammu & Kashmir: People stuck near an under-construction bridge in JAMMU after a sudden increase in water-level of Tawi river. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/oi4774ffMS — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019 People stuck near an under-construction bridge in Jammu after a sudden increase in water-level of Tawi river. Rescue operation underway. Punjab Jalandhar: Flood-like situation in 7 villages of Phillaur following heavy rainfall Kerala Death toll in flood-related incidents rises to 121. 40 people injured, 21 still missing. Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur on flood-situation in the state: 22 people have died due to heavy rainfall & flood in just past 2 days. Death toll in entire monsoon season is 43. Losses of 574 crore estimated till now, detailed reports will come later. Situation is improving Mandi Mandi: Road near Hanogi temple in Dwada damaged following heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/bUOEqrXMV0 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019 Road near Hanogi temple in Dwada damaged following heavy rainfall. India Meteorological Department, Dehradun: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Kumaun region during the next 24 hours. Kullu Traffic movement stopped at Bhuntar-Manikaran road near Sarsadi after the road caved in following a landslide. Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh: A portion of a footbridge over Sutlej river in Chaba area of Shimla collapsed yesterday after the water level in the river increased due to heavy rainfall in the region.

Himachal Pradesh: 18 killed in rain-related incidents