  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Monsoon: IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 04: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' with forecast of enhancement in rainfall till September 6 in Mumbai, neighbouring cities of Thane, Palghar and interiors of Maharashtra.

    Monsoon: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra

    The rains played a spoilsport in the Ganeshotsav in Mumbai on Tuesday as it increased traffic woes for the residents who had ventured outside their homes for Ganesh Visarjan.

    According to Skymet Weather, moderate rains with a few intense spells are likely in Mumbai today as well as tomorrow.

    These showers would not be a continuous affair and short breathers in between are likely. Thus, no severe disruption would be seen. However, some intense spells may lead to traffic chaos in some parts of the city.

    Meanwhile, Light rain occurred at some places in Himachal Pradesh as monsoon weakened over the hill-state, the Meteorological department said. Some parts of the hill-state will be lashed by rain till September 8. The IMD has also forecast another spell of heavy downpour in Odisha till September 6 due to fresh low pressure taking shape over the Bay of Bengal.

    Though a cloud cover enveloped Delhi for quite some time on Monday, rains kept city residents waiting. However, the weather department said, light showers are likely at night and on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, according to data shared by the weather agency, nearly half of the country has received excess rainfall in August, which recorded 15 per cent more precipitation than normal.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai rains maharashtra

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue