Monsoon advances towards Indore; rains lash east, south MP

Bhopal, June 25: A day after lashing the eastern and southern areas of Madhya Pradesh, the monsoon rains on Tuesday advanced towards Indore in western part of the state, a MeT official said.

The monsoon is expected to cover the entire state by July 3, and is likely to reach the capital city Bhopal in next 48 hours, India Meteorological Department's (IMD), Bhopal centre duty officer Gurudutt Mishra told PTI.

"Monsoon rain was experienced in Indore. In fact, rainfall occurred in almost entire Madhya Pradesh, except Gwalior and Chambal regions, in last 24 hours," he said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some parts of Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Ujjain, Agar Malwa and Indore districts in next 24 hours, he added.