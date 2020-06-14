  • search
    Monsoon advances in Gujarat, heavy rains likely over next few days

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Jun 14: Monsoon has advanced into some parts of Gujarat and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some southern areas of the state in next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

    Parts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Valsad, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

    Besides, rains also lashed many places in North Gujarat region, a few areas of South Gujarat and some isolated places in Saurashtra-Kutch in the last 24 hours, IMD's Ahmedabad centre said in a release. It said the monsoon has advanced to cover South Gujarat region till Surat.

    "The southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Central Arabian sea, Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and some parts of Madhya Pradesh," it said.

    "Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat and North Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours," the IMD said.

    Several districts in South Gujarat and Saurashtra region are likely to receive "heavy to very heavy" rainfall over the next five days, it said.

    Many parts of Central Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch region will receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over the next five days, the MeT office said.

