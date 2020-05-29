  • search
    Monkeys flee with COVID-19 samples in UP's Meerut

    Lucknow, May 29: A troop of monkeys on Thursday took away three blood samples of patients collected for routine tests from lab technicians at Meerut Medical College.

    The lab technician was carrying a number of blood samples when he was attacked by a troop of monkeys at the college premise.

    Monkeys flee with COVID-19 samples in UPs Meerut

    The monkeys snatched and ran away reportedly three samples of the COVID-19 patients.

    Monkeys run away with Corona test samples.

      This is a very serious alarm for authority and local administration as infection can spread from those samples.

      The locals fear the spread of infection, however, S K Garg, Principal, Meerut Medical College says,"Samples taken away by monekys do not include COVID19 swab test samples".

      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 15:45 [IST]
