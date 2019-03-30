  • search
    Monitoring group constituted to weed out terror sympathisers in govt offices

    New Delhi, Mar 28: In a bid to curb terror funding, the Union Government has set up a multi disciplinary Terror Monitoring Group.

    The group has been constituted with an aim of taking coordinated action in all cases that relate to terror and terror financing. This group would identify all persons involved in terrorism. After these persons are identified, coercive action would follow.

    The group would comprise the ADGP, CID, J&K Police, representatives of the CBI, NSA, CBTD and CBIC. This group would meet on a weekly basis and submit an action taken report.

    An MHA official explained to OneIndia that the group would help identify not just terrorists, but sympathisers as well. A close watch would be kept on government employees and teachers as well, who have found to be sympathetic towards terror groups, the officer also explained.

    If found to be involved, the group would conduct a thorough investigation and then action would follow. While the security forces are busy with over ground workers and terrorists, there has always been a concern regarding the sympathisers, especially those who work in government offices. It is necessary that the cases against such persons need to be taken to a logical conclusion, the officer explained. This group would look into the minutest of details and help weed out terrorism in all forms, he further said.

    This action becomes all the more necessary in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigation Agency and Income Tax Department probing terror funding cases. It has been noticed in several cases, that the funds are reaching separatists and terrorists through various sources. One primary source has been teachers and government officials. This had gone unnoticed for long explains the officer, while stating the need for such a group.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
