    Monika Kapil Mohta appointed as Ambassador of Switzerland

    New Delhi, June 08: Monika Kapil Mohta on Monday has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Switzerland.

    She is expected to take up her assignment shortly.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    As per the statement of Ministry of External Affairs, "Monika Kapil Mohta presently Ambassador of India to Sweden, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Switzerland. She is expected to take up her assignment shortly."

    Raveesh Kumar appointed India’s next Ambassador to Finland

    Mohta has served as Additional Secretary (South) in the MEA and handled country's relation with the Asia-Pacific region.

    Mohta, who had joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1985, was given the responsibility of all the political and bilateral matters relating to Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Fiji, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and all Pacific Island countries.

    Monika Kapil Mohta was accredited as the Ambassador of India to Poland and Lithuania from July 2011 to January 2015.

    She served as the Director of The Nehru Centre and Minister (Culture) at the High Commission of India to the UK from 2006 to 2011, looking after cultural and community affairs for India in the British country.

    Prior to that, she was the Deputy Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) from 2005 to 2006. At the Ministry of External Affairs, she has served as Director and Joint Secretary (Pakistan), Director (Gulf), Director (External Publicity), Deputy Spokesperson, Director (United Nations Political), Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations), Under Secretary (Foreign Service Institute) and Under Secretary (Southern Africa).

    Mohta has also served at Indian Embassies in France, Nepal, and Thailand, and in the permanent delegation of India to UNESCO in Paris.

    Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 14:37 [IST]
